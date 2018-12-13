Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Janet Makes Rock Hall

Janet Jackson earns an accolade! Plus, Wendy Williams shades Nick Cannon's kid! And Nicki Minaj is coming for a TV host! More in today's Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay!

Janet Jackson will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!

Nick Cannon was on The Wendy Williams Show talking about making the rounds for the holidays... and insinuated one of his children was an accident. Here's what she said and how he responded.

The comedian wanted to make on this clear.https://t.co/2ylbF5StTl

Checkmate: Nick Cannon Claps Back At Wendy Williams After She Insults His Son To His Face — BET (@BET) December 13, 2018

Benzino was charged with felony drug possesion. He could face 15 years.

The reality star could face up to 15 years in prison.https://t.co/YzFu9JjuZS — BET (@BET) December 13, 2018

Did Jaden Smith say he's dating Tyler, the Creator??

Jaden Smith is really dedicated to letting us know he's dating Tyler, The Creatorhttps://t.co/eoAczIYbDq — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) December 13, 2018

Nicki Minaj is coming for Jesse Palmer, host of Daily Mail TV show.

You going to jail ----------@JessePalmerTV — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) December 11, 2018

Nicki Minaj just fired up another social media feudhttps://t.co/Ib863VjxuI — ET Canada (@ETCanada) December 11, 2018

