Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Janet Makes Rock Hall

And ttttoday!

December 13, 2018
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Janet Jackson earns an accolade! Plus, Wendy Williams shades Nick Cannon's kid! And Nicki Minaj is coming for a TV host! More in today's Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay! 

Janet Jackson will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame! 



Nick Cannon was on The Wendy Williams Show talking about making the rounds for the holidays... and insinuated one of his children was an accident. Here's what she said and how he responded. 

Benzino was charged with felony drug possesion. He could face 15 years. 

We hate our own more than any other culture, but I’ve been going through that since day 1 and I’m still progressing and relevant. Any success that I’ve acquired had to be done the hard way because of the evil that lies in the hearts of my own people. I’m not complaining though because they in all actuality they really don’t matter since I have my own platform, I’m just raising awareness to these bottom feeders who’s lives revolves around the pain and problems of their own people. None of them could ever walk a minute in my shoes, they are people who are castaways with low self esteem and no realness in their spirits. They are soulless individuals who do way more harm to our culture than help.

A post shared by There's only 1 BENZINO -- (@iambenzino) on

Did Jaden Smith say he's dating Tyler, the Creator??

Nicki Minaj is coming for Jesse Palmer, host of Daily Mail TV show.  

