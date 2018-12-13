Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Janet Makes Rock Hall
Janet Jackson earns an accolade! Plus, Wendy Williams shades Nick Cannon's kid! And Nicki Minaj is coming for a TV host! More in today's Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay!
Janet Jackson will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!
.@JanetJackson among those to be inducted into the @rockhall— hot937 (@hot937) December 13, 2018
in 2019! https://t.co/yBrhlSo3eU
Nick Cannon was on The Wendy Williams Show talking about making the rounds for the holidays... and insinuated one of his children was an accident. Here's what she said and how he responded.
The comedian wanted to make on this clear.https://t.co/2ylbF5StTl— BET (@BET) December 13, 2018
Checkmate: Nick Cannon Claps Back At Wendy Williams After She Insults His Son To His Face
Benzino was charged with felony drug possesion. He could face 15 years.
The reality star could face up to 15 years in prison.https://t.co/YzFu9JjuZS— BET (@BET) December 13, 2018
We hate our own more than any other culture, but I’ve been going through that since day 1 and I’m still progressing and relevant. Any success that I’ve acquired had to be done the hard way because of the evil that lies in the hearts of my own people. I’m not complaining though because they in all actuality they really don’t matter since I have my own platform, I’m just raising awareness to these bottom feeders who’s lives revolves around the pain and problems of their own people. None of them could ever walk a minute in my shoes, they are people who are castaways with low self esteem and no realness in their spirits. They are soulless individuals who do way more harm to our culture than help.
Did Jaden Smith say he's dating Tyler, the Creator??
Jaden Smith is really dedicated to letting us know he's dating Tyler, The Creatorhttps://t.co/eoAczIYbDq— HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) December 13, 2018
Nicki Minaj is coming for Jesse Palmer, host of Daily Mail TV show.
You going to jail ----------@JessePalmerTV— QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) December 11, 2018
Nicki Minaj just fired up another social media feudhttps://t.co/Ib863VjxuI— ET Canada (@ETCanada) December 11, 2018
