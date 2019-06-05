Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Ja Rule Wants To Do Another Music Festival

Ja Rule wants a Fyre Festival do-over. Plus, Toronto Police are investigating a Raptors fan who threatened Ayesha Curry. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Ja Rule wants to host another music festival and do it right this time with the right people. (Unlike the disastrous Fyre Festival scam!) Do you think he can pull it off or do you think that whole mess ruined his cred?

Toronto Police are investigating a Raptors fan after he made a sexual threat to Ayesha Curry when a reporter asked him about the game. He's now getting death threats. He claims he was drunk and doesn't remember, he apologized to the Currys, but he could be in trouble...

Toronto fan who made sexual comments about Ayesha Curry reportedly receiving death threats. https://t.co/vi92lall26 pic.twitter.com/LT3BoFZMwF — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 5, 2019

Tracy Morgan was in a minor accident in Manhattan. A woman in a Honda side-swiped his Bugatti... that he'd JUST BOUGHT 15 MINUTE AGO.

Comedian Tracy Morgan throws fit after woman slams into his $2 million Bugatti!https://t.co/IHGbilNVcj — hot937 (@hot937) June 5, 2019

We talked about her yesterday, Linda Fairstein (prosecutor for the Central Park Five) says When They See Us is a "basket of lies."

Facing Backlash, 'Central Park Five' Ex-Prosecutor Linda Fairstein Calls New Netflix Film 'A Basket Of Lies' https://t.co/vzHsZ7YG6I pic.twitter.com/aLKRsIBwZd — Gothamist (@Gothamist) June 5, 2019

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!

Follow Brittany Jay - @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow DJ Bigg Mann - @djbiggmann and DJ Wrexx - @djwrexxthebeast!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!



Watch the live stream here: