Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Ja Rule Wants To Do Another Music Festival

And TUHDDDAY!

June 5, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Ja Rule wants a Fyre Festival do-over. Plus, Toronto Police are investigating a Raptors fan who threatened Ayesha Curry. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Ja Rule wants to host another music festival and do it right this time with the right people. (Unlike the disastrous Fyre Festival scam!) Do you think he can pull it off or do you think that whole mess ruined his cred?

Toronto Police are investigating a Raptors fan after he made a sexual threat to Ayesha Curry when a reporter asked him about the game. He's now getting death threats. He claims he was drunk and doesn't remember, he apologized to the Currys, but he could be in trouble...

Tracy Morgan was in a minor accident in Manhattan. A woman in a Honda side-swiped his Bugatti... that he'd JUST BOUGHT 15 MINUTE AGO.  

We talked about her yesterday, Linda Fairstein (prosecutor for the Central Park Five) says When They See Us is a "basket of lies." 

