Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: J. Cole Expecting Second Child

J. Cole is expecting his second child! Plus, updates on A$AP Rocky's Swedish prison sitch! And Wendy Williams has a new man! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Big congrats to the US Women's Soccer Team! They of course won the World Cup and Megan Rapinoe won the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball! (AND she posted a pic using a Nipsey verse in her caption!)

Congrats to J. Cole and his wife -- they're expecting their second child. He announced it in his song 'Sacrifices' and said he was crying after he wrote it!

Is Keke Wyatt is pregnant... again? There's a rumor she's expecting her 10th!

Wendy Williams' divorce isn't even finalized yet and sis is saying she's off the market! She's not with that young dude anymore... she's now with a doctor in his 50s.

A$AP Rocky is in Swedish jail (IKEA jail LOL). He voluntarily went to the police station and was arrested immediately. But the American Embassy in Sweden was NOT notified that a U.S. citizen was arrested... what? And he's in solitary confinement and could be there for two weeks!?!?

