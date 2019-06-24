Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Inside the BET Awards

We're breaking down all things BET Awards! Winners, highlights, and Brittany Jay's favorite moments in the Tea For The Day!

Here are some of the winners:

Best Female R&B/Pop - Beyonce

Best Male R&B/Pop - Bruno Mars

Best Group - Migos

Best Collab - Travis Scott x Drake - 'Sicko Mode'

Best Male Hip Hop - Nipsey Hussle

Best Female Hip Hop - Cardi B

Best Video - Childish Gambino - 'This Is America'

Best New Artist - Lil Baby

Best Gospel - Snoop Dogg

Best Actress - Regina King

Best Actor - Michael B. Jordan

Young Star - Marsai Martin

Best Movie - Blakkklansman

Sports Woman - Serena Williams

Sports Man - Steph Curry

Album of the Year - Cardi B Invasion of Privacy

Views Choice - Ella Mai

And other highlights...

Click here to check out some of the biggest moments from the 2019 BET Awards! --https://t.co/IGH9PBeZEN — BET (@BET) June 24, 2019

Regina Hall hosted - she did a whole tribute to DC!

EU came out and performed! (All the youngins were like "Da Butt?" What's thaaat?! LOL!)

Cardi and Offset kicked off the show - they performed 'Press'. Offset brought the choreo!

Shout out to Billy Ray Cyrus coming thru with Lil Nas X. (Why did they say he went to Howard?)

NGL we Googled it -- he def didn't go there lol. https://t.co/Fa1bsvMMmE — hot937 (@hot937) June 24, 2019

Fantasia took us to church!

And LIZZO! Sis came thru with the ENERGY!!!!

See Lizzo steal the show at the #BETAwards with her charming, wedding-themed performance of “Truth Hurts” https://t.co/Y9X9mXpc5w pic.twitter.com/vENgZs8ewd — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) June 24, 2019

Mary J. Blige was the highlight of the night! She won the Lifetime Achievement Award!

And Nipsey Hussle was honored with the Humanitarian Award and Tyler Perry won the Ultimate Icon Award.

Last night, we honored the late and great rapper and community activist, Nipsey Hussle, with the 'Humanitarian Award'! Click the link to see how "The Marathon Continues" with thoughtful fashion tributes. ----https://t.co/KzNnRWU3ju — BET (@BET) June 24, 2019

