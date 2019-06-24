Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Inside the BET Awards

And TUHDDDAY!

June 24, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

We're breaking down all things BET Awards! Winners, highlights, and Brittany Jay's favorite moments in the Tea For The Day! 

Here are some of the winners

Best Female R&B/Pop - Beyonce
Best Male R&B/Pop - Bruno Mars
Best Group - Migos
Best Collab - Travis Scott x Drake - 'Sicko Mode'
Best Male Hip Hop - Nipsey Hussle
Best Female Hip Hop - Cardi B
Best Video - Childish Gambino - 'This Is America'
Best New Artist - Lil Baby
Best Gospel - Snoop Dogg 
Best Actress - Regina King
Best Actor - Michael B. Jordan
Young Star - Marsai Martin 
Best Movie - Blakkklansman
Sports Woman - Serena Williams
Sports Man - Steph Curry
Album of the Year - Cardi B Invasion of Privacy
Views Choice - Ella Mai

And other highlights... 

Regina Hall hosted - she did a whole tribute to DC! 

EU came out and performed! (All the youngins were like "Da Butt?" What's thaaat?! LOL!)

Cardi and Offset kicked off the show - they performed 'Press'. Offset brought the choreo!

Shout out to Billy Ray Cyrus coming thru with Lil Nas X. (Why did they say he went to Howard?)

Fantasia took us to church!

And LIZZO! Sis came thru with the ENERGY!!!! 

Mary J. Blige was the highlight of the night! She won the Lifetime Achievement Award! 

And Nipsey Hussle was honored with the Humanitarian Award and Tyler Perry won the Ultimate Icon Award. 

