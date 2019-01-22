Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Iman and Teyana Deny Rumors

Did Iman Shumpert get a porn star pregnant? Plus, Chris Brown gets detained in Paris, while Drake and Tory Lanez team up for a tour! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Oscar nominations are out! Here's a rundown...

Drake announced that he and Tory Lanez will be touring together.

Drake is heading to the U.K. and Europe for the Assassination Vacation Tour.



Tory Lanez will join the tour to perform and Tiffany Calver will deliver an opening sound set -- pic.twitter.com/Z4JaJZHnXE — XXL Magazine (@XXL) January 22, 2019

Carmelo Anthony was traded to Chicago!

Carmelo Anthony is now officially a member of the Chicago Bulls. — InsideHoops.com NBA (@InsideHoops) January 22, 2019

The internet is saying Iman Shumpert got a porn star pregnant. Iman had commented the heart eye emoji on the girl's picture of the baby, so rumors were flying that Iman and Teyana Taylor had a threesome with this girl and got her pregnant... and that's why Teyana deleted her Instagram. Teyana says it's all lies and that she deleted her IG because her label hasn't released her video yet.

Not On Petunia’s Watch: Teyana Taylor Refutes Rumor That Iman Is Stashing A Threesome Seed https://t.co/bwB31MlP4f



Photo: Jerritt Clark / Getty pic.twitter.com/8EIWhNhuLo — Bossip (@Bossip) January 22, 2019

Chris Brown was arrested in Paris. He's accused of aggravated rape and drug offenses. French authorities have two days to decide if he'll be released or go to court. If he goes to trial, he will have to surrender his passport and remain in Paris until trial, which could take up to a year!

U.S. singer @chrisbrown detained in Paris after rape complaint. https://t.co/n8wx9Q8m1N — WTIC 1080 (@WTIC1080) January 22, 2019

