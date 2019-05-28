Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Iggy Azalea Nude Pics Leaked

Topless pics of Iggy Azalea have leaked. Plus, Remy Ma faces charges while Meek Mill sues a Vegas resort. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Remy Ma is facing four charges in that assault case...

New charges have been filed against Remy Ma in the Brittney Taylor's alleged assault case.----https://t.co/M8LxIllHtg — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) May 24, 2019

Iggy Azalea deleted her Twitter and Instagram over leaked nude photos.

Iggy Azalea deactivates social accounts & threatens criminal charges after nude photos leaked https://t.co/LSq2SkszwU pic.twitter.com/c6Q6z3d8GJ — billboard (@billboard) May 28, 2019

Meek Mill is suing the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas for alleged racism.

Meek Mill Will Sue Cosmopolitan Hotel in Vegas for Alleged Racism https://t.co/bj3LU6cJ1E — TMZ (@TMZ) May 28, 2019

