Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Is Gucci the King of Rap?

Gucci Mane says he's the King of Rap. Plus, Kanye inadvertently got in a Twitter feud with Ariana Grande! And Offset wants Cardi B back! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Gucci says he's the King of Rap. He was asked about last week's King of R&B proclamation (by Jacquees). Gucci said he doesn't care, but says he's the King of Rap. They asked what about Jay-Z - he said he's the King up there (up north) but he's the King down there (in the south). But they asked him about Eminem and he said, "No one rides around listening to Eminem."

Gucci Mane on Eminem's king of rap status: "You got to come up with a better name." https://t.co/UsSisueUCI pic.twitter.com/JtfxlLF8jE — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) December 17, 2018

Remy Ma and Papoose had their baby girl on Friday! Congrats!

So we talked about Kanye's tweets on Friday - everything he said about Drake and Travis Scott, that it's all love. We also talked about his mental health... and this breaks off into a whole thing with Pete Davidson and his ex, Ariana Grande. Pete has struggled with addiction and mental health. Well, Ariana, Kanye, and Pete had a bit of a Twitter conversation...

For those who don't understand how the Drake and Kanye drama got extended to Ariana, Pete and Nicki pic.twitter.com/VbVz0O84c4 — Triple AAA. (@tonyade__) December 16, 2018

And then Pete Davidson was on suicide watch after tweeting about not wanting to be on the earth anymore. He did SNL, but Ari tried to go make sure he was ok and he didn't want her there.

Pete Davidson Refused to See Ariana Grande at 'SNL' After Apparent Suicide Threat https://t.co/rfVNxJifBC — TMZ (@TMZ) December 17, 2018

Offset is trying to get Cardi B back. He crashed her concert and apologized.

