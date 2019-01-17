Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Gladys Knight To Sing At Super Bowl

Gladys Knight will sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl! And is Jazze Pha doing something with Lil Jon and Jermaine Dupri at the game? And Soulja Boy is still acting a whole fool! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

A new Ghostbusters movie is coming out in 2020. It'll be more like the one in the '80s; not like the one in 2016.

Gladys Knight will sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl! (BTW, did y'all know that artists don't get paid to perform halftime at the Super Bowl? So why is Travis Scott out here doin' it for free?)

Seven-time Grammy winner #GladysKnight will sing `The Star-Spangled Banner' at this year's Super Bowl.https://t.co/eljN1MFZoj — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) January 17, 2019

TMZ caught up with Jazze Pha who says he's going back to Atlanta for halftime rehearsals. He mentioned Lil Jon and Jermaine Dupri might be involved? Hmm... what's happening?

Mega-Producer Jazze Pha Claim Lil Jon, Jermaine Dupri Involved In Super Bowl Halftime Show https://t.co/baBbNmj8Ix — TMZ (@TMZ) January 17, 2019

And Soulja Boy... we know he was acting a fool yesterday. Well, he and Famous Dex got into a whole fight on Instagram Live.

Soulja Boy and Famous Dex beef after Soulja claims he's the one that put Dex onhttps://t.co/u5AtXw5E2Z — XXL Magazine (@XXL) January 17, 2019

City Girls and Cardi B dropped their 'Twerk' video. And Cardi shared some thoughts on the government shutdown.

