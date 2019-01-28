Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: The Game Raps WHAT About Kim K?

And ttttoday!

January 28, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Did R. Kelly take minors across state lines? Plus, Leaving Neverland documentary sparks controversy... and WHAT did The Game rap about Kim K.?! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

We talked about the FBI investigating R. Kelly... well, he may have taken a couple of the girls across state lines when they were minors. 

Sundance Festival premiered the Leaving Neverland documentary which has been getting flack from Michael Jackson's estate.  

The Game previewed a song called "Born To Rap" and he dropped some explicit lyrics about Kim Kardashian... 

Tune into the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!  

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay! 
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!​ 

Watch the live stream here!

 

 

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day