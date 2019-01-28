Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: The Game Raps WHAT About Kim K?

Did R. Kelly take minors across state lines? Plus, Leaving Neverland documentary sparks controversy... and WHAT did The Game rap about Kim K.?! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

We talked about the FBI investigating R. Kelly... well, he may have taken a couple of the girls across state lines when they were minors.

FBI Investigates R. Kelly for Flying Underaged Azriel Clary Over State Lines https://t.co/O97sYgR4CL — TMZ (@TMZ) January 27, 2019

Sundance Festival premiered the Leaving Neverland documentary which has been getting flack from Michael Jackson's estate.

Michael Jackson’s family calls bombshell new documentary ‘Leaving Neverland’ a "public lynching" in new statement https://t.co/V0MTOKn2Q7 pic.twitter.com/VPaiExmnV1 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 28, 2019

The Game previewed a song called "Born To Rap" and he dropped some explicit lyrics about Kim Kardashian...

"I made her swallow my kids until she choked, n**ga!"https://t.co/jEJHpRH8eA — BET (@BET) January 25, 2019

