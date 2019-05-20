Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Foxy Brown Booed Off Stage

Foxy Brown was booed off stage! Plus, the drama around Nipsey's baby mama heats up! And Kodak Black catches more trouble! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Kandi Burruss is on tour and at every stop she has a special guest. Well...in New York, it was Foxy Brown and she got booed off stage! And to make it worse, the DJ played Lil Kim!

Foxy Brown got the 'Showtime at the Apollo' treatment at a recent performance -- https://t.co/SDO1ZL6Vso — XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 20, 2019

The case surrounding Nipsey Hussle's daughter Emani is getting crazier... the girl's mother has a warrant out for her arrest. She was on probation, she missed a court day, and now a bench warrant has been issued.

Nipsey Hussle's Baby Mama Has Arrest Warrant Issued in Midst of Custody Case https://t.co/peU3vpSoEx — TMZ (@TMZ) May 20, 2019

Kodak Black has more legal drama. Cops have connected him to the shooting of a rival rapper in Florida.

More trouble for Kodak Black -- he's being connected to a shooting earlier this year pic.twitter.com/4M0iPOUKZF — TMZ (@TMZ) May 20, 2019

