Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Eminem's Father Has Died

Eminem's father has died. Plus, more details on Jussie Smollett's case! And Cardi B dropped her 'Press' video! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Cardi B dropped her video for 'Press'!

Video of Cardi B - Press [Official Music Video>

Eminem's dad, Marshall Mathers Jr. has died.

Eminem's Father Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr. Dead at 67 https://t.co/ERX6Wmb4e9 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 26, 2019

Benzino parked in the middle of the street in Atlanta and when cops ran his plate, they found he had an outstanding warrant. He believes it was because he's black. Buuut he also got popped on a drug charge in 2017 and said the same thing, so...

He was taken into custody in Atlanta after his car was reportedly blocking the street --⚖https://t.co/fn95EWwosJ — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) June 26, 2019

Cuba Gooding, Jr. went to court today in his groping case.

Cuba Gooding Jr.'s lawyers are providing the judge with a copy of the video that they say will show he did not commit a crime.https://t.co/YAt5WomPgm — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 26, 2019

We talked about the new footage of Jussie Smollet that was released yesterday... and today we're hearing even more details. Jussie searched himself on the internet 50 times in the days after the attack. Then there were these texts between him and the Osundario brothers who were involved...

Text messages between #JussieSmollett and the Osundario brothers as well as footage from the night of the alleged staged attack released https://t.co/3TnvV8vmkP — ET Canada (@ETCanada) June 25, 2019

