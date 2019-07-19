Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Eddie Murphy Working On Netflix Project

And TUHDDDAY!

July 19, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Is Eddie Murphy returning to stand-up? Plus, A$AP Rocky's unfair treatment in Swedish prison continues! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

The Lion King is out and the soundtrack, which Beyonce curated, features Jay-Z, Childish Gambino, Tierra Whack, Jessie Reyez and more!

Eddie Murphy might be working on something with Netflix! Is he coming back to comedy!??!?! 

YG's SUV was involved in a car chase and police shootout... and law enforcement raided his house today. 

The Swedish prosecution office announced that they are keeping A$AP Rocky locked up while the investigation continues until 7/25 when they decide if they'll indict him or not. (Meanwhile, remember when G-Eazy got MORE charges in Sweden and was released after a day and a half?! Hmm...race related?)

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55! 

Follow Brittany Jay - @itsbrittanyjay! 
Follow DJ Bigg Mann - @djbiggmann and DJ Wrexx - @djwrexxthebeast! 
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!

 

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day