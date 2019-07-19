Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Eddie Murphy Working On Netflix Project

Is Eddie Murphy returning to stand-up? Plus, A$AP Rocky's unfair treatment in Swedish prison continues! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

The Lion King is out and the soundtrack, which Beyonce curated, features Jay-Z, Childish Gambino, Tierra Whack, Jessie Reyez and more!

THE LION KING: THE GIFT available to stream and download now.https://t.co/FMpGiICL7X pic.twitter.com/HqfgYoRVO9 — BEYONCÉ (@Beyonce) July 19, 2019

Eddie Murphy might be working on something with Netflix! Is he coming back to comedy!??!?!

YG's SUV was involved in a car chase and police shootout... and law enforcement raided his house today.

JUST IN: YG's house reportedly raided by police due to rapper's alleged connection to deadly shooting https://t.co/2qj8uZMe0J — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 18, 2019

The Swedish prosecution office announced that they are keeping A$AP Rocky locked up while the investigation continues until 7/25 when they decide if they'll indict him or not. (Meanwhile, remember when G-Eazy got MORE charges in Sweden and was released after a day and a half?! Hmm...race related?)

BREAKING: Judge reportedly forces ASAP Rocky to stay in jail, prosecutors claim he’s a flight risk: https://t.co/7mvihBmEFL — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 19, 2019

