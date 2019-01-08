Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: The Drake Curse

January 8, 2019
Brittany Jay

Did 'The Drake Curse' keep Alabama from winning? Plus Tekashi's girlfriend visits him in jail. And Queen Rih is back in the studio! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Queen Rihanna is out here teasing us with muted clips of herself in the studio. Drop this album, Sis!!! 

Meek Mill is protesting lace front wigs... 

The internet is blaming Drake for Alabama's loss to Clemson. Is it "The Drake Curse?" 

Tekashi's boo, Jade, went to visit him in prison yesterday. 

So R. Kelly -- three women in the documentary... Joycelyn Savage, Azriel Clary, and Dominique Gardner. There's footage of them right up front together at one of his shows in 2016. Dominque was the one whose mom rescued her from the hotel - the other two are still living with him. They're all now of age, but were with him prior to turning 18. So is it free will or Stockholm Syndrome (where victims connect with their captor as a pyschological defense to survive)? 

We heard yesterday that the Governor of Tennessee granted Cyntoia Brown clemency... and now we're hearing that Kim Kardashian helped with it. 

