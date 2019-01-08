Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: The Drake Curse

Did 'The Drake Curse' keep Alabama from winning? Plus Tekashi's girlfriend visits him in jail. And Queen Rih is back in the studio! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Queen Rihanna is out here teasing us with muted clips of herself in the studio. Drop this album, Sis!!!

Fans Freak Out as Rihanna Reveals She's Back in the Studio: ‘She’s Coming to Save 2019’ https://t.co/7Oq9bYFHut — People (@people) January 7, 2019

Meek Mill is protesting lace front wigs...

Meek Mill has officially started a protest against lace-front wigs



----https://t.co/8oRp2dSkPc — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) January 8, 2019

The internet is blaming Drake for Alabama's loss to Clemson. Is it "The Drake Curse?"

Clemson Shades Drake After Stomping Alabama https://t.co/4enF90Izsu — TMZ (@TMZ) January 8, 2019

Tekashi's boo, Jade, went to visit him in prison yesterday.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend visited him in prison where he's awaiting trial for racketeering and firearms charges: "He's good luv, enjoy #FreeDanny" https://t.co/Dej5vmKY0u pic.twitter.com/AeJtPmGaO6 — E! News (@enews) January 8, 2019

So R. Kelly -- three women in the documentary... Joycelyn Savage, Azriel Clary, and Dominique Gardner. There's footage of them right up front together at one of his shows in 2016. Dominque was the one whose mom rescued her from the hotel - the other two are still living with him. They're all now of age, but were with him prior to turning 18. So is it free will or Stockholm Syndrome (where victims connect with their captor as a pyschological defense to survive)?

Video of 3 women featured in "Surviving R. Kelly" were front row at R. Kelly's concerts ... Free Will or Stockholm Syndrome?? https://t.co/k31BuwETcb pic.twitter.com/sXOVXeZEeb — TMZ (@TMZ) January 8, 2019

We heard yesterday that the Governor of Tennessee granted Cyntoia Brown clemency... and now we're hearing that Kim Kardashian helped with it.

Cyntoia Brown’s case attracted national attention from criminal justice reform advocates and celebrities like Kim Kardashian West and Rihanna. With two weeks left in his term, the outgoing Republican governor granted her clemency. https://t.co/fwdziLFSbM — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 7, 2019

