Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Drake Celebrates Raptors Win

Drake celebrates the Raptors' championship win! Plus, Missy Elliott gets a well-deserved accolade! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Missy Elliott was officially inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame! She's the first female rapper to be inducted!

Missy Elliott becomes the first female rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. https://t.co/NlO1LABLgN — ABC News (@ABC) June 14, 2019

We gotta talk about Drake and the rest of the Raptors winning the NBA championship... here's Drake talking about the win! LOOLLLLL!

And he's dropping songs today, as promised!

Drake Declares Curse Dead, Promises Raptors-Inspired Music https://t.co/21TT9gv2Fz — TMZ (@TMZ) June 14, 2019

Victor Cruz posted a pic of him and Karrueche, who we know is Chris Brown's ex. Chris Brown trolled in the comments... but he says he was hacked.

Chris Brown suggests he got hacked.



After commenting "UPGRADE YA MAN BOO" on a picture of Karrueche and Victor Cruz: https://t.co/NNfpDho0t9 pic.twitter.com/HuUnKelwBn — Complex (@Complex) June 14, 2019

Cuba Gooding Jr. turned himself in yesterday for the alleged groping of a woman at a club. Surveillance footage has been released...

After reviewing surveillance video, Cuba Gooding Jr.'s lawyer says his client, who is being accused of groping a woman, has "not acted inappropriately in any shape or form" https://t.co/IZhs9P9Ncu pic.twitter.com/XDtX27YUw2 — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 13, 2019

Cuba Gooding Jr. ABSOLUTELY put his hands on his accuser and we have the video proof pic.twitter.com/94bNCXKhmY — TMZ (@TMZ) June 14, 2019

