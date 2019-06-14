Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Drake Celebrates Raptors Win

And TUHDDDAY!

June 14, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Drake celebrates the Raptors' championship win! Plus, Missy Elliott gets a well-deserved accolade! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Missy Elliott was officially inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame! She's the first female rapper to be inducted! 

We gotta talk about Drake and the rest of the Raptors winning the NBA championship... here's Drake talking about the win! LOOLLLLL! 

And he's dropping songs today, as promised!

Victor Cruz posted a pic of him and Karrueche, who we know is Chris Brown's ex. Chris Brown trolled in the comments... but he says he was hacked. 

Cuba Gooding Jr. turned himself in yesterday for the alleged groping of a woman at a club. Surveillance footage has been released... 

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55! 

Follow Brittany Jay - @itsbrittanyjay! 
Follow DJ Bigg Mann - @djbiggmann and DJ Wrexx - @djwrexxthebeast! 
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!

 

 

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day