Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Dr. Dre Called Out After Shading College Scam

And todddday!

March 25, 2019
Brittany Jay

Lonzo Ball bounces from bad business. Plus, Dr. Dre stirs up some internet opinions. And the latest Love & Hip Hop drama! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Lonzo Ball severed ties with BBB (Big Baller Brand). There was some shade with his business partner and missing money...  

 

Dr. Dre caused a bit of commotion over the weekend. His daughter got accepted into USC (one of the schools involved in the bribery scam) so he posted a pic on IG saying, "My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own, no jail time." Buuuut, turns out he'd donated $70M to the school. He and Jimmy Iovine donated a building. This probably helped her get in, but it was at least LEGAL unlike what the others did.  

So let's talk Love & Hip Hop drama! Joseline said that Faith Evans pays Stevie J child support. It all started with Ty's pic, Stevie chimed in, then Joseline added to it...

#JoselineHernandez stepped into #TheShadeRoom and joins the conversation to get some things off of her chest about #StevieJ when it comes to their daughter!! (view previous post)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

