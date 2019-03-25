Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Dr. Dre Called Out After Shading College Scam

Lonzo Ball bounces from bad business. Plus, Dr. Dre stirs up some internet opinions. And the latest Love & Hip Hop drama! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Lonzo Ball severed ties with BBB (Big Baller Brand). There was some shade with his business partner and missing money...

Lonzo Ball has severed ties with BBB co-founder, Alan Foster, after reports that he has allegedly been unable to account for roughly $1.5M from Ball's business accounts, per @ramonashelburne, @pinepaula & @malika_andrews pic.twitter.com/lwsYkNRAD3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 22, 2019

Dr. Dre caused a bit of commotion over the weekend. His daughter got accepted into USC (one of the schools involved in the bribery scam) so he posted a pic on IG saying, "My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own, no jail time." Buuuut, turns out he'd donated $70M to the school. He and Jimmy Iovine donated a building. This probably helped her get in, but it was at least LEGAL unlike what the others did.

Amid the college admissions scandal, Dr. Dre is receiving backlash for this post after people reminded him that he gave $70 million to USC in 2013. https://t.co/byoSJgiWUH pic.twitter.com/PiPxSxkTPQ — E! News (@enews) March 25, 2019

So let's talk Love & Hip Hop drama! Joseline said that Faith Evans pays Stevie J child support. It all started with Ty's pic, Stevie chimed in, then Joseline added to it...

