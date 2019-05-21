Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Does Mel B Have Eye Herpes?

And TUHDDDAY!

May 21, 2019
Brittany Jay

Does Mel B have eye herpes? Plus, what did Nipsey's alleged killer do just before the shooting? And Jason Mitchell is CANCELED! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

On the latest Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett-Smith revealed she had an unhealthy obsessed with porn before she was with Will!

Mel B is wearing an eye patch right now. She went blind in one eye and the other was blurry, so a source close to her said she got eye herpes. But Mel explains is was actually severe iritis and uveitis. 

Nipsey Hussle's alleged killer, Eric Holder, had another incident just before the shooting happened over a drug deal gone wrong. 

In other Nipsey news, his sister Samantha won custody of his daughter, Emani. 

Straight Outta Compton's Jason Mitchell has been canceled from everything after allegations of misconduct!

