Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Does Mel B Have Eye Herpes?

Does Mel B have eye herpes? Plus, what did Nipsey's alleged killer do just before the shooting? And Jason Mitchell is CANCELED! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

On the latest Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett-Smith revealed she had an unhealthy obsessed with porn before she was with Will!

#JadaPinkettSmith says she had an "unhealthy relationship" with porn when she was single. https://t.co/AO2naxrHFq — InStyle (@InStyle) May 21, 2019

Mel B is wearing an eye patch right now. She went blind in one eye and the other was blurry, so a source close to her said she got eye herpes. But Mel explains is was actually severe iritis and uveitis.

"I had an awful experience last week when I went blind in my right eye and my left eye went blurry...I was actually in a lot of pain and very very scared." https://t.co/qiIDnvzZnG — E! News (@enews) May 21, 2019

Nipsey Hussle's alleged killer, Eric Holder, had another incident just before the shooting happened over a drug deal gone wrong.

Nipsey Hussle murder suspect Eric Holder was reportedly involved in a violent altercation just an hour before fatally shooting Nipsey.



At around 2 p.m. on March 31, Holder allegedly went to the victim's apartment and accused him of selling him laced weed: https://t.co/6QO1WOcFDa pic.twitter.com/4YAGcB9mjr — Complex (@Complex) May 21, 2019

In other Nipsey news, his sister Samantha won custody of his daughter, Emani.

Nipsey Hussle's Sister Keeps Custody of Daughter, Baby Mama Pissed https://t.co/DEkf3qQuLm — TMZ (@TMZ) May 20, 2019

Straight Outta Compton's Jason Mitchell has been canceled from everything after allegations of misconduct!

In the wake of multiple allegations of misconduct, #StraightOuttaCompton star Jason Mitchell has been terminated by his agent and manager, dropped from Showtime’s #TheChi and from an upcoming #Netflix film, #Desperados https://t.co/Q9H0YoXmuW pic.twitter.com/kb3zJy8MJb — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 21, 2019

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!

Follow Brittany Jay - @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow DJ Bigg Mann - @djbiggmann and DJ Wrexx - @djwrexxthebeast!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!



Watch the live stream here: