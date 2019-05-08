Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Does Ayesha Curry Still Got It?

Ayesha Curry was TRENDING! Plus, the Royal Baby's name is revealed! And is the Drake curse over? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

The Royal Baby's name was announced today!

The 76ers lost to the Raptors... and Drake was at the game! Think the curse is over?

WATCH: Drake taunts Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid mid-game --https://t.co/x5CXDh23Pn — XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 8, 2019

Yesterday we talked about R. Kelly being back in court for alleged abuse... well, now he might be facing another indictment on sex trafficking.

R. Kelly in Crosshairs of New Grand Jury for Alleged Sex Trafficking https://t.co/P8Rc5MRdKj — TMZ (@TMZ) May 8, 2019

Ayesha Curry was on Red Table Talk and something she said went viral! She had people all fired up on social media saying she was thirsty...

Ayesha Curry had everyone buzzing following her Red Table Talk appearance. https://t.co/zPe9JxvzRb — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 8, 2019

@hot937 said it best! ...“@ayeshacurry isn’t saying she’s unhappy in her marriage, she’s simply saying that she wants to know she’s still got it after being with the same man since 15.. & ITS THE same reason you broads delete your selfies when they don’t get enough likes!!!!!” -- — carol. (@imthelonewolf) May 8, 2019

