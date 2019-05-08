Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Does Ayesha Curry Still Got It?

And TUHDDDAY!

May 8, 2019
Brittany Jay

Ayesha Curry was TRENDING! Plus, the Royal Baby's name is revealed! And is the Drake curse over? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

The Royal Baby's name was announced today! 

The 76ers lost to the Raptors... and Drake was at the game! Think the curse is over?

Yesterday we talked about R. Kelly being back in court for alleged abuse... well, now he might be facing another indictment on sex trafficking. 

Ayesha Curry was on Red Table Talk and something she said went viral! She had people all fired up on social media saying she was thirsty... 

