Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: DMX Released From Jail

DMX is a free man! And are Toni Braxton and Birdman back together? And has the FBI been investigating R. Kelly all along? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

DMX was released from prison today. He served a year for tax evasion. He still has to pay $2 million in back taxes... how was he supposed to get money while locked up?

He’s coming back home https://t.co/M7h28dBHLS — XXL Magazine (@XXL) January 25, 2019

Teairra Mari -- we talked about how she filed a lawsuit against 50 Cent and lost. She owes him $30,000 and he's being very vocal about it... and she didn't even show up to court for the case with her ex-boyfriend.

"B*tch, I'm not gonna tell you again..."https://t.co/tcJKNjKNCk — BET (@BET) January 24, 2019

Toni Braxton and Birdman had broke up, but it looks like they're back together? Because what's up with this hug he gave her on stage in Atlanta?

Birdman may be un-breaking Toni Braxton's heart by surprising her on stage. https://t.co/UGIvCkFL2T pic.twitter.com/OY5DqNJD1y — E! News (@enews) January 24, 2019

One of R. Kelly's concubines, Joycelyn Savage, her parents were contacted by the FBI at least five times in the past year and a half, even close to the time the documentary came out. Her parents told them where they were, where there relationship began... It's under FBI jurisdiction when an adult brings a minor across state lines.

R. KELLY FBI CONTACTED ALLEGED VICTIM'S FAMILY ... Shortly Before 'Surviving' https://t.co/zGFPS5wJZV Thoughts on this? — Harvey Levin (@HarveyLevinTMZ) January 25, 2019

