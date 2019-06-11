Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: DJ Khaled Suing Billboard

DJ Khaled is suing Billboard! Plus, Wendy Williams breaks down into tears! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Wendy Williams was stopped by the paparazzi in L.A. and she broke down crying. BTW, there was a young guy with her in the car... hmm!

Wendy Williams Breaks Down in Tears Over Family Drama https://t.co/ofEIVUA4QV — TMZ (@TMZ) June 10, 2019

DJ Khaled is still upset about not debuting at number one on the charts, so he's suing Billboard.

DJ Khaled planning monster lawsuit against Billboard Chart https://t.co/pGKE0Nibgo pic.twitter.com/mFCLNQejsX — Page Six (@PageSix) June 10, 2019

Boston Red Sox sent a jet to DR to bring Big Papi to Boston where he had another surgery.

"When he opened his eyes, the first thing he asked for was to see his family."



Red Sox legend David Ortiz is in a Boston hospital after being shot in the Dominican Republic. Here's what we know: https://t.co/6tYbfbiYML pic.twitter.com/1MwjSfcIAZ — CNN (@CNN) June 11, 2019

