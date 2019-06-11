Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: DJ Khaled Suing Billboard

And TUHDDDAY!

June 11, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

DJ Khaled is suing Billboard! Plus, Wendy Williams breaks down into tears! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Wendy Williams was stopped by the paparazzi in L.A. and she broke down crying. BTW, there was a young guy with her in the car... hmm!

DJ Khaled is still upset about not debuting at number one on the charts, so he's suing Billboard. 

Boston Red Sox sent a jet to DR to bring Big Papi to Boston where he had another surgery. 

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55! 

Follow Brittany Jay - @itsbrittanyjay! 
Follow DJ Bigg Mann - @djbiggmann and DJ Wrexx - @djwrexxthebeast! 
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!

Watch the live stream here:

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day