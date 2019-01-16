Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: DJ Khaled in 'Bad Boys 3'

And ttttoday!

January 16, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Drake signs a Vegas deal... while Soulja Boy claims he put him where he is. Plus, DJ Khaled joins cast of 'Bad Boys 3' and Rihanna sues her father! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

 

Drake signed a multi-year deal with XS Nightclub for a residency in Vegas. 

DJ Khaled signed on for Bad Boys 3

R. Kelly's former manager James Mason has turned himself into police. 

Rihanna is suing her father for using her name to get rich. 

Soulja Boy is saying he made Drake who he is... 

Tune into the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!  

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay! 
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!​ 

Watch the live stream here!

 

 

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day