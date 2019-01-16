Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: DJ Khaled in 'Bad Boys 3'

Drake signs a Vegas deal... while Soulja Boy claims he put him where he is. Plus, DJ Khaled joins cast of 'Bad Boys 3' and Rihanna sues her father! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Drake signed a multi-year deal with XS Nightclub for a residency in Vegas.

Drake is making a home in Vegas https://t.co/QAYDR8orhn — XXL Magazine (@XXL) January 15, 2019

DJ Khaled signed on for Bad Boys 3!

R. Kelly's former manager James Mason has turned himself into police.

R. Kelly’s former manager James Mason is turning himself into authorities after a judge issued a warrant for his arrest.



Mason is accused of “terroristic threats and acts" against alleged victims: https://t.co/5Nwbtz4DcQ pic.twitter.com/RgTvq4AY3q — Complex (@Complex) January 16, 2019

Rihanna is suing her father for using her name to get rich.

Rihanna sues her dad for "Fenty" trademark misuse and lying about being in business with her https://t.co/2pb8L3us5C pic.twitter.com/2BhOiVEHkT — billboard hip-hop (@billboardhiphop) January 16, 2019

Soulja Boy is saying he made Drake who he is...

Soulja Boy might have started some beef with Drake and Kanye West after he dissed them in an interview. https://t.co/vKzADgQwRs pic.twitter.com/lpbcMD1qaG — E! News (@enews) January 16, 2019

