Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Diddy Seen With Lori Harvey

Is Diddy dating his son's ex-girlfriend? Plus, A$AP Rocky has been charged and remains in Swedish jail. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

A$AP Rocky has been now been officially charged, so he's gotta stay in Swedish jail.

On July 3, ASAP Rocky was arrested in Sweden in connection with an incident he says was brought on by harassment from two "drug addicts."



Rocky has since been charged with assault, which carries a possible two-year sentence.



Here's everything we know: https://t.co/wUQt0DUWbd pic.twitter.com/rrqVUOsVv3 — Complex (@Complex) July 25, 2019

As we know, Nicole Murphy was caught kissing Antoine Fuqua who is married... she tried to brush it off saying he's a family friend, but she's now apologizing. She also said she didn't know he was still married.

Nicole Murphy's new apology for kissing married director Antoine Fuqua: https://t.co/k22mbkV56Q pic.twitter.com/7MNLky4Ln5 — ExtraTV (@extratv) July 24, 2019

Diddy was seen out with Lori Harvey, Steve Harvey's 22-year-old step-daughter. They were wearing matching outfits. And of course rumors are swirling that they're dating, but he says she's just a family friend. (Mhmm, look how that worked out for Nicole Murphy!) And didn't Lori date Diddy's son, Justin?!

Diddy and Steve Harvey's Daughter Fuel Dating Rumors https://t.co/R5vVbYG2pQ — TMZ (@TMZ) July 25, 2019

