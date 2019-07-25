Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Diddy Seen With Lori Harvey

And TUHDDDAY!

July 25, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Is Diddy dating his son's ex-girlfriend? Plus, A$AP Rocky has been charged and remains in Swedish jail. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

A$AP Rocky has been now been officially charged, so he's gotta stay in Swedish jail. 

As we know, Nicole Murphy was caught kissing Antoine Fuqua who is married... she tried to brush it off saying he's a family friend, but she's now apologizing. She also said she didn't know he was still married. 

Diddy was seen out with Lori Harvey, Steve Harvey's 22-year-old step-daughter. They were wearing matching outfits. And of course rumors are swirling that they're dating, but he says she's just a family friend. (Mhmm, look how that worked out for Nicole Murphy!) And didn't Lori date Diddy's son, Justin?!

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55! 

Follow Brittany Jay - @itsbrittanyjay! 
Follow DJ Bigg Mann - @djbiggmann and DJ Wrexx - @djwrexxthebeast! 
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!

 

 

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day