Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Diddy and Lori Harvey's Relationship Heats Up

Remy Ma is off parole! Plus, this Diddy and Lori Harvey pairing is getting weird. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Remy Ma is off parole -- no more ankle bracelet!

Remy Ma will be released from parole in three days, officially completing her prison sentence https://t.co/f8BOdlKz8r pic.twitter.com/XoIPmObdxM — Hip-HopVibe.com (@HipHopVibe1) July 29, 2019

A$AP Rocky was released from IKEA jail on Friday and was already seen at Kanye's Sunday Service. But he's not in the clear just yet...

ASAP Rocky was among those in attendance at the latest edition of Kanye West's ongoing Sunday Service series this weekend: https://t.co/IWfU6aKnUa pic.twitter.com/tiXj3QLTNr — Complex (@Complex) August 5, 2019

And did you see Trump's corny tweet about him?

Donald Trump speaks on ASAP Rocky being released from jail pic.twitter.com/Q6CS1uasOh — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) August 2, 2019

ICYMI, R. Kelly went to court on Friday... he's facing a whole mess of charges and the judge denied his bail.

JUST IN: R. Kelly denied bail in New York City case, will stay behind bars.



He pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges: https://t.co/z7OQ6QoLhz pic.twitter.com/4Cd88swnCM — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) August 2, 2019

Diddy and Lori Harvey (Steve Harvey's step-daughter AND Diddy's son's ex-girlfriend)... we'd heard rumors these two were dating, wearing matching outfits, they denied it saying they were "family friends." And meanwhile, They were just seen having lunch in Italy with Steve and his wife.

And I oop––



Amid dating rumors, Diddy and Lori Harvey have lunch in Italy with her parents, Steve and Marjorie Harvey: https://t.co/F7fBKqJVw8 pic.twitter.com/5Fr7y4oJLE — Complex (@Complex) August 5, 2019

And BTW, when Kim Porter passed away, Lori had posted a whole heartfelt tribute....

Lori Harvey went from calling Kim Porter "Momma" to now calling Diddy DADDY..... pic.twitter.com/O8u2Lm1lLH — 24/7 HipHop News (@BenjaminEnfield) July 26, 2019

