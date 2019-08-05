Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Diddy and Lori Harvey's Relationship Heats Up

Remy Ma is off parole! Plus, this Diddy and Lori Harvey pairing is getting weird. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Remy Ma is off parole -- no more ankle bracelet! 

A$AP Rocky was released from IKEA jail on Friday and was already seen at Kanye's Sunday Service. But he's not in the clear just yet...

And did you see Trump's corny tweet about him?

ICYMI, R. Kelly went to court on Friday... he's facing a whole mess of charges and the judge denied his bail.

Diddy and Lori Harvey (Steve Harvey's step-daughter AND Diddy's son's ex-girlfriend)... we'd heard rumors these two were dating, wearing matching outfits, they denied it saying they were "family friends." And meanwhile, They were just seen having lunch in Italy with Steve and his wife.

And BTW, when Kim Porter passed away, Lori had posted a whole heartfelt tribute.... 

