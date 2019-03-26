Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Did Wendy Williams' Husband's Mistress Have A Baby?

And todddday!

March 26, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Entertainment
Features
Shows

Did Wendy Williams' husband's mistress have the baby? Plus, Michael Avenatti gets arrested in alleged Nike scandal! And good news for Jussie Smollett! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Did Wendy Williams' husband's mistress have the baby over the weekend? He allegedly used a different name when he checked in, they paid cash, etc. to try to stay private. 

Meanwhile, it looks like Wendy has taken off her ring! And remember when she first came back to the show, she said "don't question my marriage unless the ring is missing!"



Attorney Michael Avenatti was arrested yesterday and charged with tax fraud and extortion. Reports say he tried to extort Nike for $20M. He was repping a scorned coach who'd lost a Nike sponsorship. He claimed to have evidence that Nike paid families of top high school athletes and tried to hide the receipts. The Feds say Avenatti wanted Nike to hire him to conduct an internal investigation. There's A LOT going on in the report... you can see more here. Nike is fully cooperating. Avenatti maintains his innocence and says the public will soon learn the truth about Nike's crime and cover-up. 



Meanwhile, Avenatti is representing the families of R. Kelly's victims/"girlfriends," Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage. Could this be a blow to his credibility? Could R. Kelly walk free on a technicality?!?! 

And all charges against Jussie Smollett have been dropped. All 16 charges are gone and his record has been wiped clean. (But this doesn't necessarily prove he's innocent, though he maintains his innocence...) 

Brittany Jay
tea for the day

