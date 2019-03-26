Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Did Wendy Williams' Husband's Mistress Have A Baby?

Did Wendy Williams' husband's mistress have the baby? Plus, Michael Avenatti gets arrested in alleged Nike scandal! And good news for Jussie Smollett! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Did Wendy Williams' husband's mistress have the baby over the weekend? He allegedly used a different name when he checked in, they paid cash, etc. to try to stay private.

Wendy Williams' husband Kevin Hunter has reportedly welcomed a baby girl with Sharina Hudson. https://t.co/RyzbycPXMF — E! News (@enews) March 26, 2019

Meanwhile, it looks like Wendy has taken off her ring! And remember when she first came back to the show, she said "don't question my marriage unless the ring is missing!"

Wendy Williams sparked some speculation about her marriage status when she was seen not wearing her wedding ring, and now her husband's alleged mistress has reportedly given birth. https://t.co/xaEMZXpEOn pic.twitter.com/4SgTkLOL82 — E! News (@enews) March 26, 2019

Attorney Michael Avenatti was arrested yesterday and charged with tax fraud and extortion. Reports say he tried to extort Nike for $20M. He was repping a scorned coach who'd lost a Nike sponsorship. He claimed to have evidence that Nike paid families of top high school athletes and tried to hide the receipts. The Feds say Avenatti wanted Nike to hire him to conduct an internal investigation. There's A LOT going on in the report... you can see more here. Nike is fully cooperating. Avenatti maintains his innocence and says the public will soon learn the truth about Nike's crime and cover-up.

Tmrw at 11 am ET, we will be holding a press conference to disclose a major high school/college basketball scandal perpetrated by @Nike that we have uncovered. This criminal conduct reaches the highest levels of Nike and involves some of the biggest names in college basketball. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 25, 2019

Contrary to Nike’s claims yesterday, they have NOT been cooperating with investigators for over a year. Unless you count lying in response to subpoenas and withholding documents as “cooperating.” They are trying to divert attention from their own crimes.https://t.co/chJEhbsxTH — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 26, 2019

Meanwhile, Avenatti is representing the families of R. Kelly's victims/"girlfriends," Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage. Could this be a blow to his credibility? Could R. Kelly walk free on a technicality?!?!

Michael Avenatti's new legal woes could derail the case against R. Kelly ... pic.twitter.com/ujyKlGoI0Q — TMZ (@TMZ) March 26, 2019

And all charges against Jussie Smollett have been dropped. All 16 charges are gone and his record has been wiped clean. (But this doesn't necessarily prove he's innocent, though he maintains his innocence...)

Jussie Smollett case: "All criminal charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped and his record has been wiped clean of the filing of this tragic complaint against him," according to his lawyers https://t.co/j6b5veyVSt pic.twitter.com/3XQiGLJnan — Variety (@Variety) March 26, 2019

