Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Did Tristan Cheat With Jordyn For A MONTH?
Lots to unpack today! Wendy Williams, Jussie Smollett, and Khloe Kardashian... get ALL the dirt in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!
Wendy Williams announced she's going back to her show! She'll be back March 4th. We know she was injured and her husband was cheating and allegedly abusing her. Then we saw drug abuse claims. And we talked about how some of the staffers were saying they were happy she wasn't there. We'll see who's getting fired...
Note from Debmar-Mercury: Wendy Williams is an incredible talent with the most unique voice in daytime. We can’t wait to welcome her back to her iconic purple chair on the set of her show on Monday, March 4th. We so appreciate all of the guest hosts and panelists who filled in for Wendy during this time. These people are, and always will be, true family to the show. And we want to thank all of the loyal and supportive fans who have been with us for 10 years now. And of course, we thank our station and business partners, who stepped up in such a supportive way. Note from Wendy Williams: Salute to Debmar-Mercury for believing from the start and thanks to my staff for tirelessly holding it down for me. The Wendy Williams show will air repeat episodes the week of February 25th and will return with original episodes starting on Monday, March 4th. Go to wendyshow.com to check your local listings.
Jussie Smollett is finished. He has turned himself in. He's been indicted on a felony for disorderly conduct for filing a false police report and facing three years. The brothers say they were paid $3500 to stage the attack. Police say Jussie did this because he wasn't satisfied with his salary. He was earning $65,000 per episode.
#UPDATE: Jussie Smollett's Bail Set at $100k After Police Say He Staged Attackhttps://t.co/zbWcZlslmF— TMZ (@TMZ) February 21, 2019
Now, Khloe Kardashian... we've been speculating, is this all a scheme for ratings? Adrienne Bailon says she can confirm that Jordyn absolutely messed with Tristan Thompson. Now we found out that Jordyn made the first move and they may have been involved for over a month now.
These stars have Khloe's back. https://t.co/EkEB81uGY4— Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 20, 2019
Apparently, @RealTristan13 and @jordynwoods' alleged fling was NOT a one-time mistake! https://t.co/qgdgba4APK— Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) February 21, 2019
