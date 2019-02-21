Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Did Tristan Cheat With Jordyn For A MONTH?

Lots to unpack today! Wendy Williams, Jussie Smollett, and Khloe Kardashian... get ALL the dirt in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Wendy Williams announced she's going back to her show! She'll be back March 4th. We know she was injured and her husband was cheating and allegedly abusing her. Then we saw drug abuse claims. And we talked about how some of the staffers were saying they were happy she wasn't there. We'll see who's getting fired...





Jussie Smollett is finished. He has turned himself in. He's been indicted on a felony for disorderly conduct for filing a false police report and facing three years. The brothers say they were paid $3500 to stage the attack. Police say Jussie did this because he wasn't satisfied with his salary. He was earning $65,000 per episode.

#UPDATE: Jussie Smollett's Bail Set at $100k After Police Say He Staged Attackhttps://t.co/zbWcZlslmF — TMZ (@TMZ) February 21, 2019

Now, Khloe Kardashian... we've been speculating, is this all a scheme for ratings? Adrienne Bailon says she can confirm that Jordyn absolutely messed with Tristan Thompson. Now we found out that Jordyn made the first move and they may have been involved for over a month now.

These stars have Khloe's back. https://t.co/EkEB81uGY4 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 20, 2019

