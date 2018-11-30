Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Did Jay-Z Shade Kanye on Meek's Track?

Did Hov shade Ye on Meek Mill's track? Plus, DJ Akademiks says he's not 6ix9ine's snitch. And Floyd Mayweather and DJ Khaled settle over crypto currency. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Remember we talked about the rumor of DJ Akademiks being Tekashki's snitch? He denies it and says these all these charges are a shock and do not involve me. 

Bobby Brown is suing Showtime and BBC over last year's Whitney Houston documentary. They used footage of his kids (minors!) without consent.  

NeNe Leakes and her husband (who is battling cancer) were bickering in Instagram comments and it's a whole thingggg. 

We talked about Floyd Mayweather and DJ Khaled were being sued for promoting crypto currency. They've been charged with failing to disclose payment they received for promoting these coin offerings. They were slapped with fines. 

Meek Mill dropped that album 'Championships' with all these collabs!!!! It's woke and dope! 

(And ofc the internet has memes about Cardi being featured... mocking Meek's ex, Nicki Minaj.) 

And was there a Kanye diss on the track 'What's Free' with Jay-Z and Rick Ross? 

