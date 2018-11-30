Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Did Jay-Z Shade Kanye on Meek's Track?

Did Hov shade Ye on Meek Mill's track? Plus, DJ Akademiks says he's not 6ix9ine's snitch. And Floyd Mayweather and DJ Khaled settle over crypto currency. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Remember we talked about the rumor of DJ Akademiks being Tekashki's snitch? He denies it and says these all these charges are a shock and do not involve me.

DJ Akademiks Denies Being An Informant Who Snitched On Tekashi 6ix9ine; Blames Bums, Rappers Who Fell Off, And Says People Have A Bias Against Him [PHOTO> https://t.co/Su733Tt35T pic.twitter.com/bDBIvzP6mR — Hip-HopVibe.com (@HipHopVibe1) November 30, 2018

Bobby Brown is suing Showtime and BBC over last year's Whitney Houston documentary. They used footage of his kids (minors!) without consent.

Bobby Brown has filed a lawsuit over a 2017 Whitney Houston documentary: https://t.co/E9QuCeqfYV — Us Weekly (@usweekly) November 30, 2018

NeNe Leakes and her husband (who is battling cancer) were bickering in Instagram comments and it's a whole thingggg.

Almost A Wrap? NeNe Leakes Calls Cancer-Fighting Hubby Gregg “Evil” And “Mean” https://t.co/fRsCNzP9LL



Source: FayesVision/WENN pic.twitter.com/EUqqOc7ksy — Bossip (@Bossip) November 30, 2018

We talked about Floyd Mayweather and DJ Khaled were being sued for promoting crypto currency. They've been charged with failing to disclose payment they received for promoting these coin offerings. They were slapped with fines.

Floyd Mayweather, DJ Khaled agree to settle charges that they failed to disclose payments they received for touting digital-currency securities. https://t.co/cN6is0NdgO — The Associated Press (@AP) November 30, 2018

Meek Mill dropped that album 'Championships' with all these collabs!!!! It's woke and dope!

(And ofc the internet has memes about Cardi being featured... mocking Meek's ex, Nicki Minaj.)

Nicki Minaj looking at Drake and Cardi on Meek album pic.twitter.com/6jjmSJ9ljC — --DOPEFLYY---- (@LILTMONEY215) November 30, 2018

Nicki Minaj listening to Cardi B’s verse on Meek’s album pic.twitter.com/0d1coY9KvE — Haze (@DayHaze) November 30, 2018

Meek got two bangers with Cardi and Drake...

Nicki at home: pic.twitter.com/BaLtdm3agT — Steve ☄️ (@stevebx561) November 30, 2018

And was there a Kanye diss on the track 'What's Free' with Jay-Z and Rick Ross?

JAY-Z, Rick Ross, & Meek Mill’s ‘What’s Free’: Jay Disses Kanye’s Trump Support – Hollywood Life https://t.co/iCfMTUIU9U — ------------ ------------ -- (@Marley__Monroe) November 30, 2018

