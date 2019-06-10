Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: DeNiro Divorce? We Want Prenup!

Robert DeNiro's soon-to-be ex-wife is coming for his coin! Plus, Dave East's nudes have leaked! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Robert DeNiro and his wife of 20 years have been going through a divorce and she's coming for that coin. They say he's worth half a billion. This is the second time they've been married.

#RobertDeNiro’s ex estimates his fortune at $500M, wants half https://t.co/yRz3Ixob66 — Wonderwall (@Wonderwall) June 6, 2019

A woman accused Cuba Gooding Jr. of groping her at a nightclub.

Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of grabbing a women's breasts and could potentially be arrested. https://t.co/6jicT4G9J1 pic.twitter.com/brmfLpfVKP — E! News (@enews) June 10, 2019

Former Red Sox legend David "Big Papi" Ortiz was shot was partying in Dominican Republic. He was in surgergy for six hours, but he's expected to recover.

Prayers up for Big Papi! ---- #RedSox legend David Ortiz expected to make full recovery after being shot. https://t.co/0W8csvwmq3 — hot937 (@hot937) June 10, 2019

Dave East's nude pics leaked! The pics have been taken down, but the internet screenshots everything, so... they're still out there.

Looking for "Dave East" nudes like pic.twitter.com/FIUd0HPK5N — Female Hip Hop (Parody Account) (@FemaleHipHopp) June 5, 2019

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!

Follow Brittany Jay - @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow DJ Bigg Mann - @djbiggmann and DJ Wrexx - @djwrexxthebeast!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!



Watch the live stream here: