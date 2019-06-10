Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: DeNiro Divorce? We Want Prenup!

And TUHDDDAY!

June 10, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Robert DeNiro's soon-to-be ex-wife is coming for his coin! Plus, Dave East's nudes have leaked! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Robert DeNiro and his wife of 20 years have been going through a divorce and she's coming for that coin. They say he's worth half a billion. This is the second time they've been married. 



A woman accused Cuba Gooding Jr. of groping her at a nightclub.

Former Red Sox legend David "Big Papi" Ortiz was shot was partying in Dominican Republic. He was in surgergy for six hours, but he's expected to recover.

Dave East's nude pics leaked! The pics have been taken down, but the internet screenshots everything, so... they're still out there. 

