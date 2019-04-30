Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Ciara & Russell Wilson Launch New Company

John Singleton's family is fighting over his inheritance. Plus, Ciara and Russell Wilson announce a new project! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Prayers up for filmmaker John Singleton who passed away yesterday. His family is reportedly fighting over his money.

John Singleton Family Battle Lines Drawn, All About Access to His Money https://t.co/PdrVjFnHwW — TMZ (@TMZ) April 30, 2019

Rodney King's daughter is launching a scholarship program for black fathers to give grants to assist with spending time with their kids.

There is no statue or memorial to Rodney King. But today, his daughter launched the "I am a King" scholarship to celebrate black fathers. https://t.co/ikY0sYMlKz — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) April 30, 2019

Ciara and Russell Wilson are launching a production and film company.

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!​



Watch the live stream here: