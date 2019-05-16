Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Ciara Prayed For A Man Like Russell Wilson

Ciara reveals she prayed for a man like Russell Wilson. Plus, did Chris Brown knock up his new girlfriend? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Yo Gotti's tour bus was shot up on Tuesday night in Nashville. No one was on the bus at the time, so thankfully no one was hurt.

Chris Brown has a new girlfriend. Her name is Ammika and she looks just Karrueche. There's rumors she's pregnant.

Ciara reveals what exactly she prayed for to bring Russell Wilson into her life after her split from Future.

Safaree is leading a protest of fur sales ban in NYC.

And DJ Khaled is dropping a new record tomorrow and it looks like a Nipsey feature may be on it!

A gift from my brother Nipsey that we want to share with the world. We miss you and we will forever keep your legacy going. The Marathon Continues. ----



