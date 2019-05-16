Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Ciara Prayed For A Man Like Russell Wilson

And TUHDDDAY!

May 16, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Ciara reveals she prayed for a man like Russell Wilson. Plus, did Chris Brown knock up his new girlfriend? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Yo Gotti's tour bus was shot up on Tuesday night in Nashville. No one was on the bus at the time, so thankfully no one was hurt. 

Chris Brown has a new girlfriend. Her name is Ammika and she looks just Karrueche. There's rumors she's pregnant. 

Ciara reveals what exactly she prayed for to bring Russell Wilson into her life after her split from Future. 

Safaree is leading a protest of fur sales ban in NYC. 

And DJ Khaled is dropping a new record tomorrow and it looks like a Nipsey feature may be on it! 

