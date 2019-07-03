Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Chris Brown Dragged For Colorism

Chris Brown is being dragged for colorism. Plus, J. Cole's Dreamville project is dropping this week! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

J. Cole's Dreamville project is dropping this Friday! They dropped a documentary today follwing how they made the album in ten days!

Congrats to Danielle Brooks (aka Taystee on OITNB) -- she announced she's pregnant!

Actor Danielle Brooks Just Announced Her Pregnancy On Instagram https://t.co/k8FM7Ilxpc — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) July 2, 2019

Netflix is working on a documentary about Cyntoia Brown. (She's the woman who was sex trafficked when she was 16 and killed the man who purchased her for sex. She was tried as an adult and sentenced to life. She served 15 years until Kim Kardashian intervened and got her clemency.)

The life and release of Cyntoia Brown will soon hit Netflix --️--️https://t.co/hoW8UDdpFx — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) July 2, 2019

Chris Brown says he "only wants to eff the black b**** with nice hair." He's getting dragged for colorism.

Cantankerous Cretin Chris Brown Crackishly Claps Back At Colorism Claims, Gets DRAGGED By His R&Braidlettes https://t.co/PT97Y3nD99



(Getty) pic.twitter.com/RAsBWnw7lB — Bossip (@Bossip) July 3, 2019

A$AP Rocky was arrested in Sweden for suspicion of aggravated assault.

