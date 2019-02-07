Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Chris Brown Claps Back At Offset

February 7, 2019
Brittany Jay

Chris Brown claps back at Offset over 21 Savage meme... plus Lamar Odom makes moves, while Nicki drops her version of 'Thotiana.' More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Lamar Odom has signed with the BIG3! 

So, Bow Wow wants to have a documentary about his life... he watched Jermaine Dupri's and says he should have one, too. 

Who’s ready for the #bowwow documentary ????

A post shared by The Flossy Informer (@theflossyinformer) on

 

Jay-Z spoke out about 21 Savage's case and hired him a lawyer. 

Chris Brown posted a video of 21 Savage's XXL Freshman Cypher but it was dubbed with a British man rapping. Offset said memes ain't funny, so Chris brown clapped back... and gooooood lordttt! 

Nicki Minaj remixed Blueface's 'Thotiana' and dropped her version called 'Bust Down Barbiana.'

