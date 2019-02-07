Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Chris Brown Claps Back At Offset

Chris Brown claps back at Offset over 21 Savage meme... plus Lamar Odom makes moves, while Nicki drops her version of 'Thotiana.' More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Lamar Odom has signed with the BIG3!

Lamar Odom has signed with the BIG3, will join the 2019 draft pool, per @NotoriousOHM pic.twitter.com/AjWS4AZIQA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 7, 2019

So, Bow Wow wants to have a documentary about his life... he watched Jermaine Dupri's and says he should have one, too.

Jay-Z spoke out about 21 Savage's case and hired him a lawyer.

BREAKING: Jay-Z hires a lawyer for 21 Savage after the rapper's ICE arresthttps://t.co/n97CWtXuu4 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 6, 2019

Chris Brown posted a video of 21 Savage's XXL Freshman Cypher but it was dubbed with a British man rapping. Offset said memes ain't funny, so Chris brown clapped back... and gooooood lordttt!

Chris Brown Tells Offset To Fight Him, Suck His D*** In Beef Over 21 Savage https://t.co/dwC6z2heJ3 — TMZ (@TMZ) February 7, 2019

Nicki Minaj remixed Blueface's 'Thotiana' and dropped her version called 'Bust Down Barbiana.'

Nicki Minaj name-drops Ariana Grande in new song "Bust Down Barbiana" as they shut down feud rumors on Twitter https://t.co/Sx9KehZUeI pic.twitter.com/UCDGgDJo96 — billboard (@billboard) February 7, 2019

