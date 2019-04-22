Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Chris Brown x Nicki Minaj Tour

Chris Brown and Nicki Minaj announced a joint tour! Plus, Jussie's older brother speaks out. And Cardi B is back in court. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Prayers up for Boyz n the Hood director John Singleton who suffered a stroke over the weekend.

Director John Singleton, 51, Hospitalized After 'Mild' Stroke: Reports https://t.co/QPV4atZpAi — People (@people) April 20, 2019

Chris Brown and Nicki Minaj are touring together later this year.

BTW, Nicki got rid of her management a few days ago. They say it was amicable and mutual.

Nicki Minaj is reportedly seeking new management.https://t.co/RTXJ0wq5U9 — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) April 19, 2019

Jussie Smollett's older brother, JoJo, wrote an essay for BET about Jussie's situation.

For the first time, Jussie Smollett's older brother speaks out in an exclusive essay for BET.https://t.co/1f5QUdMgZS — BET (@BET) April 20, 2019

Cardi B has been in and out of court for that strip club fight last fall.

Rapper Cardi B is due back in court Friday over her alleged involvement in a strip club brawl. https://t.co/Hovuz5xnBd — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) April 19, 2019

State of Florida wants the death penalty for YNW Melly.

YNW Melly Facing Death Penalty in Best Friend Murder Case https://t.co/ybwDSXrgfs — TMZ (@TMZ) April 22, 2019

