Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Chris Brown x Nicki Minaj Tour

And TUHDDDAY!

April 22, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Chris Brown and Nicki Minaj announced a joint tour! Plus, Jussie's older brother speaks out. And Cardi B is back in court. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Prayers up for Boyz n the Hood director John Singleton who suffered a stroke over the weekend. 

Chris Brown and Nicki Minaj are touring together later this year. 

BTW, Nicki got rid of her management a few days ago. They say it was amicable and mutual. 

Jussie Smollett's older brother, JoJo, wrote an essay for BET about Jussie's situation. 

Cardi B has been in and out of court for that strip club fight last fall. 

State of Florida wants the death penalty for YNW Melly.

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55! 

Follow Brittany Jay on Instagram @itsbrittanyjay! 
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!​ 

Watch the live stream here:

 

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day