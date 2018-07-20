Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/20: Chief Keef's Baby Mama Wildin' Again

Chief Keef's baby mama is wildin' again! Plus, Lupe Fiasco brings up old business vs. Joe Budden, while Rihanna gears up to give us a dancehall album! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Chief Keef's baby mama--the same one Tekashi was buying Gucci--posted a pic of her and Waka Flocka and said, "His wife hated me for [giving him h***> in first class."

Somebody needs to stop her --‍♂️https://t.co/ChCP42omk6 — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) July 20, 2018

Rihanna is working on a full-on dancehall album! RocNation says they have almost 500 beats submitted by West Indian producers so this is gonna be authentic af!

Here. ---- For. ---- It!!! ---- @rihanna is working on a full-on dancehall album and has 500 songs to choose from! #RihannaNavy https://t.co/VGMvTDNprX — hot937 (@hot937) July 20, 2018

Bobby Shmurda is gonna be home in 2020. He did an interview and said, "Two years left, baby. I'm about to f everything up."

Bobby Shmurda confirms 2020 prison release and responds to 6ix9ine beef rumors. https://t.co/T3KEjXxKoJ pic.twitter.com/aVe6RgQ6c9 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) July 20, 2018

Joe Budden posted one of those fake-posed picture where you know someone's taking the pic, but pretend you aren't... and Lupe Fiasco commented and said, "This n**** sitting on this ultra modern balcony enjoying a p**sy summer breeze with the sock shoes staring off into distance looking at nothing when he could be looking at these HANDS! Stop the ducking Joe! You can go back to gazing into the heart of clarity once you catch these L’s…" Why's he bringing up this thing from 2016?

“You can go back to gazing into the heart of clarity once you catch these L’s…”https://t.co/q4imWgnUaV — BET (@BET) July 20, 2018

