Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Central Park 5 Prosecutor Resigns

Central Park 5 prosecutor resigns! Plus, Tristan Thompson remains TRASH while Kimora Lee Simmons is bringing back Baby Phat! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Prosecutor for the Central Park 5, Elizabeth Lederer has resigned after backlash following the Netflix series When They See Us.

Prosecutor Elizabeth Lederer has resigned from Columbia Law while Linda Fairstein was forced to leave the Vassar board and was dropped by her publisher. Everybody, including Donald Trump, should pay for what they did to those five wrongly accused boys. https://t.co/ObKgRIoXid — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 13, 2019

We heard Cassie was pregnant and she officially announced it. Her new man posted a sweet tribute!

Baby Phat is back! Kimora Lee Simmons and Forever 21 are relaunching it.

Guy who allegedly shot Big Papi was arrested. One suspect is still on the run. Officials say they were paid $8000 to kill him.

Man accused of shooting David "Big Papi" Ortiz in a Dominican Republic bar is also wanted for multiple robberies in Clifton, New Jersey, according to a reporthttps://t.co/nTbcbZo3rm — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) June 13, 2019

Tristan Thompson and his baby momma, Jordan Craig are in a custody battle. She says once Tristan started dating Khloe, her pregnancy got worse and she had complications and Tristan paid her $112k not to date other men even while he was with Khloe.

Kept While He Was With Kardashians: Jordan Craig Claims Tristan Thompson Paid Her $112K Not To Date Other Men… Even When He Was With Khloé! https://t.co/K1P5mshkgN (Photo Credit: SplashNews) pic.twitter.com/ifpuasAUc0 — Bossip (@Bossip) June 13, 2019

And here's Khloe's side of the story...

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!

Follow Brittany Jay - @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow DJ Bigg Mann - @djbiggmann and DJ Wrexx - @djwrexxthebeast!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!



Watch the live stream here: