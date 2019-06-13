Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Central Park 5 Prosecutor Resigns

And TUHDDDAY!

June 13, 2019
Brittany Jay

Central Park 5 prosecutor resigns! Plus, Tristan Thompson remains TRASH while Kimora Lee Simmons is bringing back Baby Phat! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Prosecutor for the Central Park 5, Elizabeth Lederer has resigned after backlash following the Netflix series When They See Us.

We heard Cassie was pregnant and she officially announced it. Her new man posted a sweet tribute! 

Baby Phat is back! Kimora Lee Simmons and Forever 21 are relaunching it. 

Guy who allegedly shot Big Papi was arrested. One suspect is still on the run. Officials say they were paid $8000 to kill him. 

Tristan Thompson and his baby momma, Jordan Craig are in a custody battle. She says once Tristan started dating Khloe, her pregnancy got worse and she had complications and Tristan paid her $112k not to date other men even while he was with Khloe. 

And here's Khloe's side of the story... 

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55! 

