Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Carmelo Anthony Caught Cheating?

Is Carmelo Anthony cheating again? Plus, what was up with Cam'ron's repsonse to JuJu? And candidates spoke Spanish at the debate. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Did you watch the debates last night? They were speaking Spanish and the memes are priceless! (Make sure you watch these debates!)

Both Beto O'Rourke and Cory Booker spoke Spanish during the first night of the Democratic debates — and the other candidates took notice pic.twitter.com/8BrtOgKPh7 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 27, 2019

Are Stevie J and Faith Evans done!?! They unfollowed each other on Instagram!

BREAKING: Faith Evans & Stevie J Reportedly Separate!! https://t.co/yiD6uqhBTx — MEDIATAKEOUT (@MediaTakeoutTV) June 26, 2019

Cam'ron says twerk videos are played out and to read out loud and post that instead. JuJu commented and he responded with a video...

Carmelo Anthony got caught allegedly cheating again. He was photographed on a yacht in France with a random woman. And to make it worse, it was LaLa's birthday this week.

Carmelo Anthony Gives Touching Birthday Shoutout to His Wife, Lala, While Paparazzi Catches Him Vacationing With Another Woman [PHOTOS> https://t.co/qrZnAigebx pic.twitter.com/AWWubxUAGL — Hip-HopVibe.com (@HipHopVibe1) June 26, 2019

