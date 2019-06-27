Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Carmelo Anthony Caught Cheating?

And TUHDDDAY!

June 27, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Is Carmelo Anthony cheating again? Plus, what was up with Cam'ron's repsonse to JuJu? And candidates spoke Spanish at the debate. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Did you watch the debates last night? They were speaking Spanish and the memes are priceless! (Make sure you watch these debates!)

Are Stevie J and Faith Evans done!?! They unfollowed each other on Instagram! 

Cam'ron says twerk videos are played out and to read out loud and post that instead. JuJu commented and he responded with a video... 

That shit turns me on. ----‍♂️ let’s check that pronunciation

A post shared by @ mr_camron on

Carmelo Anthony got caught allegedly cheating again. He was photographed on a yacht in France with a random woman. And to make it worse, it was LaLa's birthday this week. 

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55! 

Follow Brittany Jay - @itsbrittanyjay! 
Follow DJ Bigg Mann - @djbiggmann and DJ Wrexx - @djwrexxthebeast! 
Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!

Watch the live stream here: 

 

Tags: 
Brittany Jay
tea for the day