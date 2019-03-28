Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Cardi B Is Writing A Memoir
And todddday!
Cardi B is writing a memoir! Plus, the FBI might be investigating Jussie Smollett's case. And Uncle Luke is bringing FreakNik back! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!
The FBI is allegedly looking into Jussie Smollett's case. Trump announced this... we don't know what exactly they're investigating.
The FBI to review the Jussie Smollett case dismissal after President Trump calls it "outrageous" and an "embarrassment" in a tweet, @Miguelnbc has the very latest. pic.twitter.com/8v1l4EUo1u— TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 28, 2019
Is Willow Smith's modeling contract cancelled? Is it because of Jada's interview with Jordyn Woods?! If this is true, it happened because of the Kardashians. And Will Smith is reportedly starting to have issues with Kanye... he was supposed to produce some of the Bad Boys 3 album? This is ALL unconfirmed, but we'll keep you posted!
Cardi B says she's gonna write a memoir. She said, "I'm a rapper, I came from the streets, I never said I was innocent, I'm a good-hearted person, but I've done some f--ed up ish... I'm gonna write a story about my life."
The rapper also revealed she is planning a tell-all book about her life (via @toofab)https://t.co/EGmeqh7rLy— TMZ (@TMZ) March 26, 2019
BTW, a listener pointed out a Facebook post (that since looks like it has been deleted) from a guy who supposedly told his story about getting drugged by Cardi B when she was a stripper. He was at the strip club, had a drink, went to the bathroom, returned, and Cardi B was twerking on him. Then he says he woke up and saw a used condom and his cash and valuables were missing. He said "no man wants to say #MeToo." But in the comments, this same man said it was all a joke! He said any man that lets that happen is guillible and dumb. Here's a screenshot of the post...
Stories are coming out about cardi b.— Adedamola (@the__realfabian) March 27, 2019
I hope she is prosecuted, because if it was a man it would have been a different story #SurvivingCardiB pic.twitter.com/ErVnkXKIFV
Uncle Luke is bringing FreakNik back to Atlanta! There's even a challenge for a chance to win backstage passes!
--️ Roomates @unclelukereal1 is collaborating with @after9Partners to bring back #FreakNik to #Atlanta on Saturday June 22nd at Cellairis Lakewood Amphitheatre! --There are over 9 artists performing live including Uncle Luke, Bun B, Foxy Brown, Da Brat, Twista, Kilo Ali & More! They are expecting over 18,000 people! Wanna win some backstage passes to meet Uncle Luke & friends in person?! Enter to win via the #FreakNikChallenge by doing the following: -- Post a Video dancing to one of Uncle Luke’s hits -- Place the hashtag #FreakNikChallenge in your original post -- Tag @After9Partners in your original post -- Tag a few of your friends who would make up your ultimate #FreakNikFest crew We will announce winners weekly! Remember what happens at #FreakNik stays at FreakNik --
