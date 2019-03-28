Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Cardi B Is Writing A Memoir

Cardi B is writing a memoir! Plus, the FBI might be investigating Jussie Smollett's case. And Uncle Luke is bringing FreakNik back! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

The FBI is allegedly looking into Jussie Smollett's case. Trump announced this... we don't know what exactly they're investigating.

The FBI to review the Jussie Smollett case dismissal after President Trump calls it "outrageous" and an "embarrassment" in a tweet, @Miguelnbc has the very latest. pic.twitter.com/8v1l4EUo1u — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 28, 2019

Is Willow Smith's modeling contract cancelled? Is it because of Jada's interview with Jordyn Woods?! If this is true, it happened because of the Kardashians. And Will Smith is reportedly starting to have issues with Kanye... he was supposed to produce some of the Bad Boys 3 album? This is ALL unconfirmed, but we'll keep you posted!



Cardi B says she's gonna write a memoir. She said, "I'm a rapper, I came from the streets, I never said I was innocent, I'm a good-hearted person, but I've done some f--ed up ish... I'm gonna write a story about my life."

The rapper also revealed she is planning a tell-all book about her life (via @toofab)https://t.co/EGmeqh7rLy — TMZ (@TMZ) March 26, 2019

BTW, a listener pointed out a Facebook post (that since looks like it has been deleted) from a guy who supposedly told his story about getting drugged by Cardi B when she was a stripper. He was at the strip club, had a drink, went to the bathroom, returned, and Cardi B was twerking on him. Then he says he woke up and saw a used condom and his cash and valuables were missing. He said "no man wants to say #MeToo." But in the comments, this same man said it was all a joke! He said any man that lets that happen is guillible and dumb. Here's a screenshot of the post...

Stories are coming out about cardi b.

I hope she is prosecuted, because if it was a man it would have been a different story #SurvivingCardiB pic.twitter.com/ErVnkXKIFV — Adedamola (@the__realfabian) March 27, 2019

Uncle Luke is bringing FreakNik back to Atlanta! There's even a challenge for a chance to win backstage passes!

