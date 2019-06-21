Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Cardi B Hit With 14 Charges

Cardi B gets hit with 14 charges in that bartender fight case! Plus, Nicki and her MOM dropped some new music! And who's getting stars on the Walk of Fame next year? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Alicia Keys, Wendy Williams, and 50 Cent are among the celebs getting stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year!

50 Cent is gonna get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ⭐https://t.co/okS2JfckWp — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 20, 2019

Fetty Wap is under investigation for allegedly assaulting a woman.

LAPD sources have claimed that Fetty Wap is a battery suspect following an alleged incident earlier this week.



Fetty Wap and the woman in question met at a music video shoot: https://t.co/cOHmD3foXP pic.twitter.com/9a2OGvjbro — Complex (@Complex) June 21, 2019

The case was dropped, but NOW a special prosecutor will investigate Jussie Smollett's case...

----------------: Jussie Smollett Could Now Be Prosecuted For Allegedly Faking Attack https://t.co/gnt0b1mx39 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 21, 2019

An update on that Cardi B bartender case... she has been indicted by a grand jury on 14 charges including two counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause injury!

JUST IN: Cardi B reportedly indicted on 14 charges in strip club brawl casehttps://t.co/9ORav18OYs — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 21, 2019

Nicki Minaj dropped a couple new songs... and now her MOM dropped a song!

And Drake's dad commented, "Don't let the haters stop you."

