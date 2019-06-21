Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Cardi B Hit With 14 Charges

June 21, 2019
Brittany Jay

Cardi B gets hit with 14 charges in that bartender fight case! Plus, Nicki and her MOM dropped some new music! And who's getting stars on the Walk of Fame next year? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Alicia Keys, Wendy Williams, and 50 Cent are among the celebs getting stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year! 

Fetty Wap is under investigation for allegedly assaulting a woman. 

The case was dropped, but NOW a special prosecutor will investigate Jussie Smollett's case... 

An update on that Cardi B bartender case... she has been indicted by a grand jury on 14 charges including two counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause injury! 

Nicki Minaj dropped a couple new songs... and now her MOM dropped a song! 

And Drake's dad commented, "Don't let the haters stop you."

#Drake’s pops, Dennis, stepped into #TheShadeRoom with some encouraging words for Mama Carol --------

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

