Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Cardi B Speaks Out On Backlash

March 27, 2019
Brittany Jay

Chicago city officials aren't happy about Jussie Smollett. Plus, more setbacks for Wendy Williams. And Cardi B speaks out on #SurvivingCardiB backlash. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

The mayor of Chicago is mad about Jussie Smollett's charges getting dropped and called it a "white wash of justice." The superintendent of the Chicago Police Department says justice was NOT served.

Wendy Williams was rushed to the hospital for being too drunk. It allegedly happened after she found out her husband's mistress gave birth. On the show today, she said she's taking a "planned break" and returning April 8th. 



Cardi B has the internet upset because of an old live that resurfaced where she talks about how she once drugged and robbed men. The internet started #SurvivingCardiB and they're comparing her to R. Kelly and Bill Cosby. (But NOWHERE in there did she say rape!) Cardi responded with this IG post.

All I can do now is be a better me for myself my family and my future.

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

