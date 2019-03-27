Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Cardi B Speaks Out On Backlash

Chicago city officials aren't happy about Jussie Smollett. Plus, more setbacks for Wendy Williams. And Cardi B speaks out on #SurvivingCardiB backlash. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

The mayor of Chicago is mad about Jussie Smollett's charges getting dropped and called it a "white wash of justice." The superintendent of the Chicago Police Department says justice was NOT served.

WATCH: Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson speaks after Jussie Smollett's charges were dropped:



"Do I think justice was served? No ... I think this city is still owed an apology." https://t.co/Id9kl0AfIa pic.twitter.com/mTKIV4BEjd — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 26, 2019

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says dropped Jussie Smollett charges are "making a fool of all of us." https://t.co/kuqVwMXGXs pic.twitter.com/wc2NfW6hdm — ABC News (@ABC) March 27, 2019

Wendy Williams was rushed to the hospital for being too drunk. It allegedly happened after she found out her husband's mistress gave birth. On the show today, she said she's taking a "planned break" and returning April 8th.

The reported relapse comes after her husband's alleged mistress gave birth to a child widely speculated to be his (via @toofab)https://t.co/fKGpo2huFn — TMZ (@TMZ) March 27, 2019

Cardi B has the internet upset because of an old live that resurfaced where she talks about how she once drugged and robbed men. The internet started #SurvivingCardiB and they're comparing her to R. Kelly and Bill Cosby. (But NOWHERE in there did she say rape!) Cardi responded with this IG post.

