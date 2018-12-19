Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony vs. Migos?

And ttttoday!

December 19, 2018
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Bone Thugs and Migos are beefing over who's better. Plus, Juelz Santana gets sentenced. And Cardi B really misses Offset's man meat. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day. 

Juelz Santana is going to jail. He pleaded guilty to his airport case and has to serve 27 months. 

Layzie Bone of Bone Thugs N Harmony and Offset of Migos have been going back and forth for a few days, beefing over which group is the best ever. 

David and Tamela Mann (they're gospel artists who've worked with Tyler Perry and Kirk Franklin) - they're releasing an album and say it's, "clean music for Christian couples to make love to." 

Cardi B made a whole confession on Instagram Live yesterday. She was drinking coffee and started choking a little. She said her gag reflexes were uneven because she hasn't done the deed in awhile. 

