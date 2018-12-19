Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony vs. Migos?

Bone Thugs and Migos are beefing over who's better. Plus, Juelz Santana gets sentenced. And Cardi B really misses Offset's man meat. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day.

Juelz Santana is going to jail. He pleaded guilty to his airport case and has to serve 27 months.

'Love & Hip Hop NY' Juelz Santana Gets 27 Months Behind Bars in Airport Gun Case https://t.co/CQSayF7keH — TMZ (@TMZ) December 19, 2018

Layzie Bone of Bone Thugs N Harmony and Offset of Migos have been going back and forth for a few days, beefing over which group is the best ever.

"Nah homies y’all n***az Lil n***az compared to Bone Thugs N Harmony."—Layzie Bone https://t.co/jW8YAn0FO3 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) December 18, 2018

David and Tamela Mann (they're gospel artists who've worked with Tyler Perry and Kirk Franklin) - they're releasing an album and say it's, "clean music for Christian couples to make love to."

Gospel artistes @DAVIDANDTAMELA Make New Album For 'Christian Couples' To teach them how to make clean love.



About today with #GaetanoAndLucky pic.twitter.com/tCItr4qeAv — Capital FM Uganda (@CapitalFMUganda) December 19, 2018

Cardi B made a whole confession on Instagram Live yesterday. She was drinking coffee and started choking a little. She said her gag reflexes were uneven because she hasn't done the deed in awhile.

Cardi B Really Misses Offset's Penis https://t.co/nwtoVH2iyI — TMZ (@TMZ) December 19, 2018

