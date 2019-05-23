Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Bocktails With Cardi B?

Cardi B is expanding her empire! Plus, KimYe is already trademarking Psalm West! And more in the Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay!

Psalm West is 14 days old and KimYe already filed for trademarks on the name for everything from weaves to baby clothes.

Psalm West is already on his way to building his own empire. https://t.co/rdHnBL2hub — E! News (@enews) May 23, 2019

Cardi B filed to secure the name Bocktails with Cardi B for entertainment services for TV, internet, merch, and alcoholic beverages.

Cardi B has filed a trademark for a TV show called "Bocktails with Cardi B" -- https://t.co/pWaXaG32KH pic.twitter.com/VAoUW4eorD — Rap-Up (@RapUp) May 23, 2019

Wendy Williams' soon-to-be-ex-husband and her son got into a fight yesterday!

UPDATE: Wendy Williams' Son Arrested for Assault after Punching Dad https://t.co/p9BGHlpPuW — TMZ (@TMZ) May 22, 2019

R. Kelly is trying to get a new lawyer... Michael Jackson's former attorney! The question is how can he afford it!?!?

This famous lawyer defended Michael Jackson during his child molestation trial…https://t.co/GgV3CifeHB — #BETMusic (@BETMusic) May 23, 2019

