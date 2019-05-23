Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Bocktails With Cardi B?

And TUHDDDAY!

May 23, 2019
Brittany Jay

Cardi B is expanding her empire! Plus, KimYe is already trademarking Psalm West! And more in the Tea For The Day with Brittany Jay! 

Psalm West is 14 days old and KimYe already filed for trademarks on the name for everything from weaves to baby clothes. 

Cardi B filed to secure the name Bocktails with Cardi B for entertainment services for TV, internet, merch, and alcoholic beverages. 

Wendy Williams' soon-to-be-ex-husband and her son got into a fight yesterday! 

 R. Kelly is trying to get a new lawyer... Michael Jackson's former attorney! The question is how can he afford it!?!?

