Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Blueface Busted (Down) on Gun Charges

Blueface gets busted (down) on gun charges. Plus, the Jussie Smollet drama continues... and ALL THIS Khloe/Tristan/Jordyn drama! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Blueface (as in "bust down, Thotiana") was charged with carrying a loaded handgun. He already has an open case... so he's facing some time and has to go to court.

Blueface has been hit with a felony charge of carrying a loaded handgunhttps://t.co/qPW7jzKER0 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 20, 2019

Jussie Smollet was supposed to go to Grand Jury today, but he and his lawyers have agreed to talk to police again. So now the story is that Jussie sent the threatening letter to himself and didn't like how it was handled, so he staged the attack. Sources are saying he will admit he sent the letters and staged the attack. (Ugh, why'd you do that?? You're making it bad for people telling the truth out here!)

The FBI is investigating to see if Jussie Smollett sent a racist, threatening letter to himself.



The letter reportedly said "You will die black f*ck" https://t.co/BVvdnATJDn pic.twitter.com/YSFCQCCPsl — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) February 20, 2019

And R. Kelly... there is a THIRD sex tape of him having sex with an underage girl. Attorney Michael Avenatti also has information on how R. Kelly was acquited of all charges in 2008. He has evidence of witness intimidation, evidence tampering, physical threats, and payments to witnesses. Avenatti says he's doing it pro bono because he just wants justice.

Prosecutors face series of legal hurdles in any new R. Kelly case https://t.co/ouoPIfykgL pic.twitter.com/riQcs1MXvf — billboard (@billboard) February 20, 2019

Khloe Kardashian broke up with Tristan Thompson for messing with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods. They were all over each other at a party and Jordyn didn't leave until 7:00 am. (There's sooo much drama to this... she was like family and living in Kylie's house... listen to the podcast or watch the live stream to get the full details! But is it all legit? Orrr... is it for the new season of the show starting next month? BTW, the whole family unfollowed Jordyn on social media, so...)

Tristan Thompson Admitted to Cheating with Jordyn Woods When Khloé Kardashian Confronted Him https://t.co/sSa4qW1HQp pic.twitter.com/QcYyWtng1V — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) February 20, 2019

