Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Blac Chyna Fakes Harvard Letter

And TUHDDDAY!

April 26, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Blac Chyna's Harvard acceptance letter is fake! Plus, R. Kelly misses a court date. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

We talked about filmmaker John Singleton suffering a stroke last week. Sadly, he's now in a coma. They said it was a mild stroke, but it's more serious than we thought. 

Yesterday we heard Blac Chyna got into Harvard online... but it was a LIE! Harvard says the acceptance letter was fake! 

Remy Ma might get sued. We mentioned Brittney Taylor, the girl from Love & Hip Hop who said Remy gave her a black eye. She's taking legal action. 

R. Kelly lost a sexual assault civil case because he didn't show up to court. 

