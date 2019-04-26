Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Blac Chyna Fakes Harvard Letter
And TUHDDDAY!
Blac Chyna's Harvard acceptance letter is fake! Plus, R. Kelly misses a court date. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!
We talked about filmmaker John Singleton suffering a stroke last week. Sadly, he's now in a coma. They said it was a mild stroke, but it's more serious than we thought.
Director John Singleton in a Coma after 'Major Stroke' https://t.co/YF0XTSSZz0— TMZ (@TMZ) April 25, 2019
Yesterday we heard Blac Chyna got into Harvard online... but it was a LIE! Harvard says the acceptance letter was fake!
Harvard Says Blac Chyna is NOT Admitted, 'Acceptance' Letter is Fakehttps://t.co/DBInCp5x8C— TMZ (@TMZ) April 25, 2019
Remy Ma might get sued. We mentioned Brittney Taylor, the girl from Love & Hip Hop who said Remy gave her a black eye. She's taking legal action.
Remy Ma's Alleged Assault Victim Gearing Up for Legal Action https://t.co/xV1iTgwcVd— TMZ (@TMZ) April 26, 2019
R. Kelly lost a sexual assault civil case because he didn't show up to court.
R. Kelly neglects to show up for court date, loses underage sex abuse lawsuit by default.https://t.co/ITaGptOkhN pic.twitter.com/MzTsDEV9YP— The FADER (@thefader) April 24, 2019
