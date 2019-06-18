Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Blac Chyna And Rob K Fight Over Dream's Appearance On Show

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian fight over Dream appearing on her show. Plus, Tiffany Haddish won't perform in Georgia until they withdraw their regressive abortion bill! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Tiffany Haddish postponed her upcoming Atlanta show because of Georgia's heartbeat abortion law.

Tiffany Haddish Says Georgia's Abortion Law is 'New Slavery' https://t.co/xvIbXqegmi — TMZ (@TMZ) June 18, 2019

Djimon Hounsou says he "doesn't recall" the last time he saw his son with Kimora Lee Simmons, 10-year-old Kenzo.

Actor, Djimon Hounsou appears to be having custody issues over his 10-year-old.https://t.co/VANwCxPbHA — BET News (@BETNews) June 18, 2019

Blac Chyna has a new reality show on an app... and she's got her daughter with Rob Kardashian, Dream, on there without approval. So now they're throwing all kinds of shade back and forth.

Blac Chyna responds to Rob Kardashian’s request to not have their daughter on reality tv (swipe) (view previous post) pic.twitter.com/vKV8FSHmKM — BallerAlert (@balleralert) June 15, 2019

Tory Lanez accused music video directors of colorism. But one of the girls in the scene says it wasn't like that at all; there were shooting solo shots, so now people are saying Tory staged it.

Model accuses Tory Lanez of staging colorism incident, rapper denies ⬇️https://t.co/49SXc3jcn6 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 17, 2019

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55!

Follow Brittany Jay - @itsbrittanyjay!

Follow DJ Bigg Mann - @djbiggmann and DJ Wrexx - @djwrexxthebeast!

Follow Hot 93.7 on Facebook and Twitter @hot937 and Instagram @hot937fm!

Watch the live stream here: