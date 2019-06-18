Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Blac Chyna And Rob K Fight Over Dream's Appearance On Show

June 18, 2019
Brittany Jay

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian fight over Dream appearing on her show. Plus, Tiffany Haddish won't perform in Georgia until they withdraw their regressive abortion bill! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Tiffany Haddish postponed her upcoming Atlanta show because of Georgia's heartbeat abortion law. 

Djimon Hounsou says he "doesn't recall" the last time he saw his son with Kimora Lee Simmons, 10-year-old Kenzo. 

Blac Chyna has a new reality show on an app... and she's got her daughter with Rob Kardashian, Dream, on there without approval. So now they're throwing all kinds of shade back and forth. 

Tory Lanez accused music video directors of colorism. But one of the girls in the scene says it wasn't like that at all; there were shooting solo shots, so now people are saying Tory staged it. 

Tune in to the Midday Workout each weekday at Noon and get Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day at 12:55! 

