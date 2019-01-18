Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Bhad Bhabie's Beauty Deal

Cardi B takes a Super Bowl gig... sorta! Plus, Gucci Mane's baby mom wants more coin, while Bhad Bhabie gets an endorsement deal. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Taraji P. Henson is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Taraji P. Henson will be honored with star on the Walk of Fame on Jan. 28 | @wofstargirl pic.twitter.com/Wh5LnlUxOe — Variety (@Variety) January 18, 2019

Cardi B will star in Pepsi's Super Bowl commercial!

It's True: Cardi B Will Star in Pepsi's 2019 Super Bowl Commercial https://t.co/GlRRTtG1Au — E! News (@enews) January 18, 2019

Bhad Bhabie, AKA the "Cash Me Ousside" girl just signed a $900,000 beauty deal.

The new deal is just one of many things Bhad Bhabie has to look forward to in 2019 https://t.co/5dNoEKxcdJ — XXL Magazine (@XXL) January 18, 2019

Gucci Mane's son's mom wants more child support. He's paying $2000 a month, but she wants $20,000. She claims she's living in Section 8 housing and on welfare while he's living lavish... how is this Gucci's fault?

The mother of Gucci Mane's son has reportedly requested she receive at least $20,000 per month in child support https://t.co/fedLYgDIwn — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 28, 2018

Future thinks Russell Wilson does whatever Ciara tells him to do.

Future thinks that Russell Wilson does whatever Ciara tells him to dohttps://t.co/RUKbqnXBdk — XXL Magazine (@XXL) January 18, 2019

Soulja Boy thought his "comeback" was big enough to get stuff for free, so when he went shopping and had to pay, he walked out...

Soulja Boy allegedly tried to walk out of a store without paying for his merchandise.. What do y’all think really happened !? #MyMixtapez pic.twitter.com/pqDlgXpshl — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) January 18, 2019

