Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Bhad Bhabie's Beauty Deal

January 18, 2019
Brittany Jay

Cardi B takes a Super Bowl gig... sorta! Plus, Gucci Mane's baby mom wants more coin, while Bhad Bhabie gets an endorsement deal. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 

Taraji P. Henson is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! 



Cardi B will star in Pepsi's Super Bowl commercial!

Bhad Bhabie, AKA the "Cash Me Ousside" girl just signed a $900,000 beauty deal. 

Gucci Mane's son's mom wants more child support. He's paying $2000 a month, but she wants $20,000. She claims she's living in Section 8 housing and on welfare while he's living lavish... how is this Gucci's fault?

Future thinks Russell Wilson does whatever Ciara tells him to do. 

Soulja Boy thought his "comeback" was big enough to get stuff for free, so when he went shopping and had to pay, he walked out... 

