Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Bey's #BeforeILetGoChallenge

And TUHDDDAY!

April 23, 2019
Brittany Jay

Photo via Brittany Jay

Bey started a new dance challenge! Plus, Russell Wilson gives teammates a pricey gift! And Kodak Black faces more charges. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Beyonce started a #BeforeILetGoChallenge!

Russell Wilson--who just signed that $140M contract--bought all his lineman $12K in Amazon stock!

Teairra Mari is a wanted woman. A judge issued a bench warrant because she didn't go to the hearing about the money she owes 50 Cent. 

A staffer on The Wendy Williams Show claims her (soon-to-be-ex) husband was slipping her drugs! 

Kodak Black was busted for guns/weed at the Canadian border as we knows but he is also still facing rape charges from a few years ago... 

