Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Bey's #BeforeILetGoChallenge

Bey started a new dance challenge! Plus, Russell Wilson gives teammates a pricey gift! And Kodak Black faces more charges. More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Beyonce started a #BeforeILetGoChallenge!

Beyoncé just posted a new Instagram story. #BeforeILetGoChallenge pic.twitter.com/weP9GKNDkL — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) April 23, 2019

Russell Wilson--who just signed that $140M contract--bought all his lineman $12K in Amazon stock!

Russell Wilson to Seahawks Linemen, You Each Get $12k In Amazon! https://t.co/Y0MJmfa4h1 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 22, 2019

Teairra Mari is a wanted woman. A judge issued a bench warrant because she didn't go to the hearing about the money she owes 50 Cent.

A warrant has been issued for Teairra Mari after she reportedly failed to appear at her hearing for her legal battle against 50 Cent: https://t.co/hREyMDsVSu pic.twitter.com/D6RvW0pj09 — Complex (@Complex) April 22, 2019

A staffer on The Wendy Williams Show claims her (soon-to-be-ex) husband was slipping her drugs!

SMH: Wendy Williams Show Staffer Reportedly Told Police Kevin Hunter Was Poisoning Her https://t.co/Qm56ZXRk3o



(Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty) pic.twitter.com/S8pPzWRjQ1 — Bossip (@Bossip) April 23, 2019

Kodak Black was busted for guns/weed at the Canadian border as we knows but he is also still facing rape charges from a few years ago...

Kodak Black’s rape trial reportedly delayed at his request.



The charges stem from a 2016 incident at a South Carolina hotel: https://t.co/i1Z9xVTwvY pic.twitter.com/U8hknsMFEG — Complex (@Complex) April 23, 2019

