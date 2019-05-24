Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Beyhive Comes For Dionne Warwick

May 24, 2019
Brittany Jay

The Beyhive is coming for Dionne Warwick! Plus, Wendy's ex is trippin'. And an update on Jussie Smollett... more in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day! 


The Beyhive is coming for Dionne Warwick after a recent interview she did with Essence... they asked if she thinks there's any icons out today and she said no. She was talking like someone's sweet Auntie; she was respectful. She loves and respects Beyonce's accomplishments but that she has a long road to go to sustain and achieve the icon status of Patti Labelle, Gladys Knight, Johnny Mathis, Frank Sinatra, or Sammy Davis, Jr. The Beyhive went crazy. (She was nice about it, but... do you have to be a senior citizen to be an icon?!)

Wendy Williams' ex, Kevin Hunter, thinks Wendy is the reason he and their son are at odds right now.

A Chicago judge ordered for Jussie Smollett's case to be unsealed! 

