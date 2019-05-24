Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Beyhive Comes For Dionne Warwick

The Beyhive is coming for Dionne Warwick! Plus, Wendy's ex is trippin'. And an update on Jussie Smollett... more in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!



The Beyhive is coming for Dionne Warwick after a recent interview she did with Essence... they asked if she thinks there's any icons out today and she said no. She was talking like someone's sweet Auntie; she was respectful. She loves and respects Beyonce's accomplishments but that she has a long road to go to sustain and achieve the icon status of Patti Labelle, Gladys Knight, Johnny Mathis, Frank Sinatra, or Sammy Davis, Jr. The Beyhive went crazy. (She was nice about it, but... do you have to be a senior citizen to be an icon?!)

Dionne Warwick also explains why she doesn't think Beyonce has attained icon status yet. https://t.co/4OgxPuKfKx — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 24, 2019

Wendy Williams' ex, Kevin Hunter, thinks Wendy is the reason he and their son are at odds right now.

He Ain’t Learn: Kevin Hunter Reportedly Bad Mouthing Wendy Williams Over Parking Lot Scuffle With Son https://t.co/gaGWmxowEY



(Photo: Getty) pic.twitter.com/X4sWZMBZiA — Bossip (@Bossip) May 24, 2019

A Chicago judge ordered for Jussie Smollett's case to be unsealed!

JUST IN: A judge in Chicago has ordered the file in the Jussie Smollett criminal case unsealed, saying he forfeited his rights to keep the case sealed to protect his privacy by talking to the media before and after charges were dismissed. https://t.co/R9ya0wNItM — ABC News (@ABC) May 23, 2019

