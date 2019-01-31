Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Bey Throwin' Out Meat

Meat is cancelled because Beyonce has free concert tickets for life! Plus, Cardi B denies she's back with Offset! And three of Tekashi's crew get indicted! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Beyonce had me ready to throw out all the meat. She took to Instagram to promote the Greenprint project which promotes plant-based living and how it helps the environment. Sis says click the link to win tickets to BEY OR JAY SHOWS FOR LIFE! MEAT IS CANCELLED!!

Cardi B says she hasn't been to Atlanta since Christmas despite TMZ's rumors that she was there and back on with Offset.

Cardi B Officially Back Together with Offset, He Vows No More Groupies https://t.co/rsz5wphWif — TMZ (@TMZ) January 31, 2019

Three of Tekashi 6ix9ine's people have gotten hit with federal indictments in connection with crimes related to him. The story also says that 6ix9ine may have snitched on one of them!

Tekashi 6ix9ine Reportedly Cooperating With the Feds, Shooters From Chief Keef Incident Indicted https://t.co/TZEmZqnpkG pic.twitter.com/7ItLIE1XTY — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) January 31, 2019

People think Jussie Smollett is LYING about getting beat up (??), wondering why he was out getting food so late? There was a post that it was because he was out messing with somebody's man. There's no footage of the assault yet. But they have a picture of two men on that block. And a woman that lives in the same building as Jussie says she saw a man pacing between the parking garage and the entrance. She said he looked out of place, like a redneck and noticed he had a rope hanging under his shirt.

Jussie Smollett's neighbor claims she saw a "redneck" with a rope near their apartment building shortly before the attack: https://t.co/cEkdKNnNS1 pic.twitter.com/eVG1O5cZMQ — The Root (@TheRoot) January 31, 2019

