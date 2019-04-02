Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Did August Alsina Hook Up With Jada?

Did August Alsina have an affair with Jada Pinkett Smith? Plus, there's a suspect for Nipsey's murder. And is Wendy Williams finally leaving her husband? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Police have identified a suspect in Nipsey Hussle's murder. He was last seen in a white Chevy Cruze. Security footage surfaced on the internet of the actual shooting... and it was a lot. :(

There is a theory that the suspect was a snitch, showed up at Nipsey's spot, he told him to leave, so the guy felt disrespected and came back to kill him.

As police search for the suspect in the killing of Nipsey Hussle, new videos and details are emerging of what led up to the attack



BTW, Nick Cannon vowed to finish Nipsey's work on the documentary!

Wendy Williams is finally in talks of separation from her husband after ten years of mistresses! But he's her manager and partner of her production company... how are they gonna work together?

Did Ariana Grande come out as bisexual? In her new song, there's a line about her liking women and men. Her friend, Victoria Monet, who collabs on the song is bi, so maybe it's about her?

August Alsina might've exposed an affair with Jada Pinkett Smith! He dropped a song and it talks about a past lover who didn't know what they had until they lost it. He mentions an actress, and we know they're close, but it could've been about anyone. BUT the video shows him texting with a girl named "Koren" - which is Jada's middle name! There's so much to unpack here!

Alsina's Lyric: August Alsina All But Confirms He Big Willie Style Smashed Jada To 'Set It Off' Smithereens https://t.co/8Z9s3nDoqX



