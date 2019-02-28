Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Are Big Sean & Ari Back Together?

Big Sean and Ariana Grande were seen leaving together! Plus, Offset's baby mom goes off! And Jordyn Woods really likes Khloe's sloppy seconds! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Remy Ma and Papoose showed off their baby girl and revealed her name, Reminisce Mackenzie!

Offset's baby mama, Shya, is coming for him after he rapped about their daughter on Father of 4, and that he didn't know if he was really the father. She said back she reached out back then and he had blocked her.

Jordyn Woods sits with Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk and that ep comes out tomorrow... and now it's coming out that Tristan isn't the only one she's messed with! She reportedly also hooked up with Khloe's ex, James Harden. And this happened AFTER Tristan!

Ariana Grande and Big Sean were seen together at a recording studio! They left together in Sean's car.

Drake's dad, Dennis Graham, was asked about R. Kelly and Jussie Smollett in a recent interview... BTW, he's promoting a new album. We're gonna play the new track tomorrow and celebrate Drake's daddy!

