Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Alexis Skyy vs. Blac Chyna

There's a lot to unpack behind the Alexis Skyy and Blac Chyna fight! Plus, a dope GRAMMYs host, noteworthy SNL guest, and well-deserved Hall of Fame induction! More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Alicia Keys will host the GRAMMYs! That goes down February 10th.





Missy Elliott will officially be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June! She's the first female rapper ever and the third rapper of all time to be inducted, alongside Jay-Z and Jermaine Dupri.

Missy really deserves this https://t.co/okFKp6lR36 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) January 15, 2019

Meek Mill is the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on January 26!

Mark your calendars --



James McAvoy and @MeekMill are coming to #SNL! pic.twitter.com/3QggOqHkop — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 14, 2019

B2K dropped a trailer for a You Got Served sequel.

Who is ready for a 'You Got Served" sequel? --https://t.co/bPPsyIg0Zt — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) January 14, 2019

Lil Yachty said he's celibate in an Instagram comment.

Okay, there's a lot to unpack with this Alexis Skyy and Blac Chyna fight over the weekend! Back in 2017, Alexis said she was Team Rob (Kardashian) when Rob and Blac Chyna were goin' thru it... so THEN Rob went on Insta and posts a pic of Alexis saying she's his WCW and then she was at Kris Jenner's house with Rob... it's all sooo PETTY.

