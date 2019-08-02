Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: AJ Calloway Investigated For Misconduct

AJ Calloway is being accused of sexual misconduct. Plus, whose former sidechick is suing for expenses from a decades-old affair? More in Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day!

Congrats to Keyshia Cole - she welcomed her baby boy!

AJ Calloway was fired from Extra and investigated for sexual misconduct.

AJ Calloway Out As ‘Extra’ Co-Host As Sex Misconduct Investigation Concludes https://t.co/37lJYrRDVf pic.twitter.com/g14WFSINzK — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 1, 2019

Scottie Pippen is being sued by a former sidechick. The woman claims she incurred thousands of dollars in expenses when they had an affair back in the late '80s/early '90s. She says he promised to reimburse her travel expenses. She also said she didn't even know he was married or had a newborn baby (back then).

